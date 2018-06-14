It’s hard to believe we are halfway through 2018. At events such as INTERPHEX and the Offshore Technology Conference, I have enjoyed making more contacts in the fluid handling industry. Through educational sessions and the people I have met there, these shows have helped me learn more about the technologies our industry is involved with, including how it continually innovates to be more efficient and successful. This knowledge will contribute to our team’s planning for 2019, which begins this month.

Our issue begins with contributor David W. Spitzer’s regular Application Corner column, in which he explores two approaches problem-solving to problem-solving: forward and backward. Try your hand at the quiz on the same page in Quiz Corner.

Next, find the beginning of our pumps, motors and drives focus with Nidec’s article, followed by an article by Electric Torque Machines. These articles explore pump system reliability and direct-drive motor advancements, respectively.

In our special section on bearings and seals, SKF USA Inc., NSK and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions present technical discussions on bearing fundamentals and changes, as well as how enhanced oil recovery affects subsea sealing technology.

Finally, read about the contenders for the 2018 Innovation Awards. These solutions are evidence of the fluid handling industry’s continual advancements and improvements. I am excited to present the honorees from this group in our October issue. Visit flowcontrolnetwork.com/innovationawards by June 29 to have your say about which innovations should be 2018 honorees.

This month, I look forward to my first trip to the Electrical Apparatus Service Association’s (EASA) annual convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. If you will be there, stop by Booth 650 and say hello.