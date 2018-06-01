The 2018 Electrical Apparatus Service Association Inc. (EASA) Convention will feature 23 education sessions, three general sessions, three days of exhibits, two social events, one optional service center tour and five additional optional tours.

The convention will mix education with other enriching experiences tailored toward learning about the area. Outings like a St. Louis Cardinals versus Milwaukee Brewers game; a Bikes, Beers and Bustling Milwaukee tour; Milwaukee ethnic foodie tour; and Milwaukee’s Museum Experience are options.

The New Product Theater provides an opportunity for exhibiting companies to show attendees their latest products with demonstrations and presentations.

The education portion will feature many speakers and presenters. Programs include:

Opening remarks with keynote speaker Troy Hazard: Purpose, Passion, People, Profits — Hazard has founded 12 businesses over two decades. He will share how business owners can have a more purposeful view.

Introduction to Problem Solving and Root Cause Failure Analysis by Mike Howell, EASA Technical Support Specialist — The goal of root cause failure analysis (RCFA) is to determine the root cause(s) of a failure. But to be effective, RCFA must take place within the context of a practical, problem-solving methodology or framework. This session will provide an intro to problem-solving and RCFA that can be applied generically to any process.

Pump Curves and Affinity Laws in Layman’s Terms with Gene Vogel, EASA Pump and Vibration Specialist — This program will discuss Murphy’s Law for pump repair warranties that says if one fixes the motor and the pump does not work right, the problem is the motor; if one fixes the pump and the motor fails, the problem is the pump. To deal with this, service center owners, managers and engineers need to understand the factors that determine pump performance and the load they impose on motors. This session will provide that practical understanding without overly technical equations.

Open Technical Forum Facilitator Austin Bonnett, Bonnett Engineering, EASA Technical Support Team — Join EASA’s engineering team for an open discussion of technical questions and issues.

Understanding the Interactions of Pumps, Motors and Drives by Bill Livoti, WEG (on behalf of Hydraulic Institute) — Alternate current-induction motors drive approximately 90 percent of all pump systems. Variable-speed controls power an ever-growing portion of these systems. The pump, motor and drive are components of the total pump system. Understanding how these react to each other is critical to achieve higher reliability and improved performance. This session will focus on how the pump, motor and drive function and operate as individual components and a total system.

Top 10 HR Mistakes to Avoid in 2018 with David Schein, MBA, J.D., Ph.D., Claremont Management Group Inc. — Being an employer in the U.S. has never been easy, and the complexities continue. This session will discuss the top 10 human resources mistakes, including failing to provide employee and supervisor training; employment record-keeping; bullying and violent tendencies in the workplace; not fighting unemployment claims; insufficient (or no) vetting of new employees; and tolerating poor performance too long.

EASA Industry Research: Deeper into the Data — What Else We Learned with Michael Marks, Indian River Consulting Group and Jerry Peerbolte, J. Peerbolte & Associates — The findings from EASA’s latest industry research were among the highlights of the 2017 convention. This session will go over what else has been learned about EASA businesses, markets and customers.

The Economy: A Bend in the Road by Brian Beaulieu, ITR Economics — Back by popular demand, Beaulieu will describe the status of the current business cycle of the U.S. and global economy and forecast where the economy is heading. The session will look at the upside opportunities and what risks lie ahead for the economy and explain why it is important to understand the difference between a potential slump in activity versus the extended upside potential looking further into the future. Challenges, including the ongoing labor shortage, will exist. The session will discuss effectively managing labor costs and other pressures stemming from business cycle changes.

