The arrival of this month brings with it the expectation of warmer weather and new life as spring looms closer. The accompanying travel season is upon us, which we’ll kick off with INTERPHEX in New York April 17–19. Come see us at Booth 1109.

Following INTERPHEX’s lead, this issue focuses on pharmaceuticals and bioscience. Pharmaceutical environments present unique conditions for operators, so precise control is essential. Sierra Instruments begins the issue with a discussion of flow measurement in biomedical research. Proper filtration is also important to these processes. Parker Bioscience explores how prefilters can go a step further to ensure optimization.

Valves and actuators play an integral role in flow control. Turn to our special section to learn more about this critical equipment. Badger Meter presents an article on control valve automation trends. Then read a case study from Rotork that details a project involving the replacement of pneumatic control valve actuators with high-tech electric actuators. Fisher Valves wraps up this special section with an analysis of vibration in and around control valves.

Finally, I am excited to announce the return of our Innovation Awards program for 2018. Visit flowcontrolnetwork.com/innovationawards to nominate a product or solution that has made a difference in your daily work. Nominations are due April 2. Readers will then have until June 29 to cast their votes and choose the honorees that we will feature in our October issue. I look forward to reading through the entries that will demonstrate the fluid handling industry’s continual commitment to constant evolution and growth.