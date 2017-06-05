The latest technologies in the electrical and mechanical equipment and services market will be on display in Tampa June 25-27 at the 2017 convention for EASA: The Electrical Apparatus Service Association Inc.

In accordance with this year’s theme, “Partners for Progress,” attendees can strengthen partnerships with fellow EASA members through educational sessions, networking, and sharing knowledge and information about their work.

“As I’ve said before, even though we may be competitors, we all share a common interest, and networking with your fellow members helps to foster great ‘Partners for Progress,'” said James Smith, EASA Chairman of the Board and president of Advanced Electric Equipment Service Inc. in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

2017 EASA Convention June 25–27 Tampa Convention Center Tampa, Florida EXHIBIT HALL HOURS Sunday, June 25, 1–4 p.m. Monday, June 26, noon–4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 9 a.m.–noon easa.com/convention

Here is what to watch for at the event:

One-day registration – New this year, attendees can sign up for one-day registration if they do not plan to attend all four days of the event. Full registration is still the best value, but the one-day registration might work better with some attendees’ schedules.

New Product Theater – This area in the exhibit hall will display products and services from a group of exhibitors, and 20-minute sessions will include time for questions and answers.

Mobile app – With this planning tool, attendees can peruse the convention events and lists of exhibitors and other attendees, as well as create their own personalized schedules of the sessions and events to attend and exhibitors to visit. Clicking on room names or booth numbers shows their locations on a map of the convention facility. From the map view attendees can click on rooms to find a list of all sessions being held there as well as their dates and times. Available for iOS (iPhone/iPad) and Android platforms, the app can be found by searching for “EASA 2017” in a device’s app store. A mobile website will be available with the same content.

Tampa tours – Optional tours of Tampa are offered on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. On Saturday attendees can visit Busch Gardens or take part in the Tampa City Tour – Plant Museum, Ybor and Columbia Neighborhoods. On Monday visitors can explore the Florida Aquarium and Dolphin Eco-Cruise or the St. Petersburg Tour – Dali/Chihuly, and on Tuesday a Bay Lunch Cruise on Yacht Starship II is offered.

Education sessions – These begin on Saturday, June 24, and run Sunday and Monday mornings. Sessions include:

Using Variable-Speed Drives to Improve Pump System Efficiency

AC Motor Basics

The Industrial Internet of Things: What Does It Mean to You?

Requirements to Service Hazardous Location Motors

Emerging Technologies in the Motor Industry

How and Why to Avoid Using Counterfeit Bearings

Pump Mechanical Seals

Basic Drive Parameters and How They Affect the Motor/Drive Combination

Induction Motor Rotor Windings

Industry Research: EASA Service Center Trends and Future

Kickoff lunch speaker – At Sunday’s kickoff event, keynote speaker Mark Scharenbroich of Scharenbroich & Associates will address “Partners Connecting to Fuel Progress.” Scharenbroich, who appeared at EASA’s 2007 event and received the highest speaker ratings ever, will show how to be effective at making meaningful connections professionally and personally. In his work in industry and education, he discovered how some of the best organizations build cultures that encourage people to perform at higher levels.

Dinner & entertainment – Sunday night’s event will feature dinner and the EASA Award presentation. Comedic juggling duo The Passing Zone will provide entertainment with their show of juggling, chainsaws, flaming torches, knives and banter.

Economic trends speaker – At lunch on Tuesday, Brian Beaulieu of ITR Economics, will share a short- and long-term industrial economic forecast and how it directly impacts guests. He will also discuss business cycle phases and the most important leading economic indicators to watch, as well as insight on inflation, interest rates and taxes.