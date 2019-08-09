Yokogawa to establish open process automation test bed for ExxonMobil

Yokogawa Electric has been selected by ExxonMobil to be the open process automation (OPA) system integrator, responsible for establishing the company’s OPA test bed. Development work and experiments conducted on the test bed will support ExxonMobil’s effort to move toward a standards-based, open, secure and interoperable process control architecture. ExxonMobil will use the test bed to evaluate candidate components and standards and provide the basis for moving OPA technology into initial industrial field trials. Yokogawa’s development office for the test bed will be near ExxonMobil’s Houston campus in Spring, Texas, and the initial stage is planned to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Motion Industries names new VP of West Group

Motion Industries Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, named Jeremy Barton to vice president of the company’s West Group. With more than 20 years of experience, Barton has worked as an industry sales manager in the mining sector and as a branch manager. In 2016, he was promoted to his most recent position as mountain division sales manager. Motion Industries is an industrial parts distributor of bearings, mechanical power transmission, electrical and industrial automation, hydraulic and industrial hose, hydraulic and pneumatic components.

SEPCO launches new online product finder and knowledge center

SEPCO’s sepco.com has been revamped to serve as a resource for seal technology end users. New features include an interactive product finder; Seal Connect– a knowledge center on reliability and sealing; improved product pages with larger images; and improved industry resource pages. With the new interactive product finder, visitors may search for products by keyword, industry, product name or product number.

Fluke Corporation acquires PRUFTECHNIK

Fluke Corp., a global leader in test and measurement instruments, acquired PRUFTECHNIK, a leader in precision laser shaft alignment, condition monitoring and nondestructive testing based in Ismaning, Germany.

“Fluke’s acquisition of PRUFTECHNIK reflects the growing importance our customers place on reliability systems to keep their equipment in optimum operating condition,” said Marc Tremblay, president of Fluke Corporation. “This business will help us usher in the next generation of solutions for our industrial customers.”