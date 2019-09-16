The Water Environment Federation’s Technical Exhibition and Conference (WEFTEC) 92nd annual event on Sept. 21–25 will be at McCormick Place in Chicago. The conference provides water and wastewater professionals with continuing education credit and professional development hours, networking opportunities and information on upcoming product solutions.

More than 1,000 exhibitors will display water quality research technology and services for energy conservation, membrane technology, regulation and research education, water reuse and treatment and plant operations. The exhibition will attract water management leaders, buyers and representatives from around the world. Some exhibitors include:

ABB Inc.

Alfa Level Inc.

Badger Meter

BJM Pumps

Blue-White Industries

Cole-Parmer

De Nora Water Technologies

Eaton

Emerson

Endress+Hauser

Evoqua Water Technologies

Florox Inc.

Flottweg Separation Technology

Greyline Instruments

Grundfos Pumps Corporation

Halogen Valve Systems

HRS Heat Exchangers

KROHNE

Landia

Myron L Company

NETZSCH Pumps North America

Plast-O-Matic Valves

Pulsafeeder

Siemens Industry

SPX FLOW

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

U.S. Water

Val-Matic Valve & Mfg. Corp.

Veolia Water Technologies

Weir

Xylem

With the WEF Events mobile app, attendees can view the exhibitor list, speakers and program details as well as build a customized agenda for the conference.

Events and educational opportunities

Industrial reception: Exhibitors and water sector professionals will gather from industries that have an impact on the water environment, such as oil and gas and food and beverage.

Innovation Pavilion: WEF and its innovation partners, BlueTech Research and Imagine H2O, will spotlight the water sector with educational sessions and networking events covering innovation trends, piloting with new technology companies and using data to underpin industrial and municipal system upgrades.

Students and Young Professionals events: The WEF Students and Young Professionals Committee (SYPC) develops several regular programs that occur at WEFTEC. These programs drive innovation, enrich the expertise of water professionals and increase the awareness of the value of water. Some of these programs include: Community Service Project, Water Palooza (Sept. 20) and Student Design Competition and Career Fair.

Workshops: WEFTEC offers 27 workshops on a range of topics that focus on industrial and refinery wastewater, facility operations and management and water reuse.

Operations Challenge: Wastewater collection and treatment operators compete in a series of tests demonstrating precision, speed and safety. Each team is sponsored by a WEF Member Association or recognized Operator Association. Winners are determined by a weighted point system for five events (collection systems, laboratory, process control, maintenance and safety).

Conference Schedule

Sat., Sept. 21, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 22, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Exhibition Schedule

Mon., Sept. 23, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Tues., Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 25, 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

weftec.org