TUV SUD NEL invests in large capacity test separator

TUV SUD NEL invested £1.45 million in large gravity test separators as part of the build program for its new Advanced Multiphase Facility (AMF). The new separator will test both multiphase and wet gas flows (oil, water and gas) and will ensure sufficient retention time, even at the largest flow rates. Weighing 270 tons and operating at pressures up to 150 bar, it will enable flow rates within the AMF that are 20 times greater than the performance of other test facilities. This will meet the oil and gas industry’s growing demand for flowmeter testing that more accurately reflects real-field conditions to reduce measurement uncertainty and minimize fiscal inaccuracy. The £16 million AMF will focus predominantly on the global subsea sector and wet gas business. It will facilitate company-led industrial projects and product development, hands-on industry training and academic research. Scottish Enterprise supported the development of the AMF with £4.9 million of research and development funding. TUV SUD NEL’s parent company, TÜV SÜD AG, is investing £11.1 million.

Emerson acquires KNet software

Emerson announced it acquired KnowledgeNet (KNet) software from Tunisia-based Integration Objects.KNet’s analytics application software accelerates digital transformation initiatives for process and hybrid industries. KNet is used to extract, clean, transform and analyze operational and manufacturing data. Using libraries of advanced statistical and machine-learning algorithms, the software consumes large quantities of diverse information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) data into actionable knowledge that drives real-time decisions to improve process and asset performance.

PinnacleART partners with Metegrity to improve natural gas facility’s OSHA compliance

PinnacleART, a global leader in designing, implementing, and maintaining asset integrity programs, and Metegrity, an asset integrity software company, are partnering to improve the mechanical integrity (MI) program of a natural gas service provider’s operations in the southwest region of the U.S. The client’s MI program has been experiencing integrity-related issues and was recently flagged by OSHA for noncompliance. PinnacleART will be using Metegrity’s Inspection Data Management System (IDMS), Visions, to effectively develop, track and manage the facility’s program. In 2018, PinnacleART performed a multi-day assessment of the client’s MI program and delivered an assessment report outlining program gaps. Within this report, PinnacleART identified the steps the facility needed to take to achieve MI compliance and mature their current practices and systems.PinnacleART is now working on the pilot MI implementation for one of the client’s gas processing facilities. PinnacleART will implement the Visions database and deliver an implemented MI program by June 2019. PinnacleART will then scale to support the rest of the client’s fleet of assets over a two-year period.