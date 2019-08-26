The 48th Turbomachinery and Pump Symposia (TPS) — at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on Sept. 10–12 — will offer a forum for the exchange of ideas between rotating equipment engineers and technicians worldwide. The Symposia is organized by the Turbomachinery Laboratory, part of the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) and The Texas A&M University System.

Now surpassing 47 years, TPS is known for its impact on turbomachinery, pump, oil and gas, petrochemical, power, aerospace, chemical and water industries through two pathways: the exhibition and the technical program. The exhibit hall will host leading international companies from across the globe, and industry experts will demonstrate full-size equipment and products and share insights on current practices and future trends. The event will stretch out over 216,000 square feet with 365 exhibiting companies from 45 countries. Organizers expect 4,750 people to attend.

Educational sessions

TPS also hosts a professional continuing education program relied upon by rotating equipment engineers and technicians worldwide, spanning the oil and gas, petrochemical, power, aerospace, chemical and water industries. The program — consisting of short courses (that begin Monday, Sept. 9), case studies, discussion groups, lectures and tutorials — is hand-picked by two advisory committees and is made up of recognized leaders in the turbomachinery and pump communities. Topics include maintenance, reliability, troubleshooting, instruction on emerging designs, technology and best practices that include case studies on problems solved and lessons learned.

Short course topics include:

• Vibration Problems and Solutions in Pumps and Turbomachinery

• Lateral Rotordynamics of Petrochemical Equipment – Review, Examples and Problems

Lecture topics include:

• Direct Head Measurements for Turbomachinery Design

• Sand Management and Erosion

• Cavitation Sensing and Optimization in Rotary Positive Displacement Pumps for Transfer Duties

• Prediction in Subsea Multiphase Pumps

Tutorial topics include:

• Dry Gas Seal Failure Simulation Methodology

• Fundamentals of Fluid Film Thrust Bearing Operation and Modeling

• Methods to Determine and Specify Pump Dynamic Analysis

Case study topics include:

• Catastrophic Failure Diagnosis with Modal Analysis of Generator Endwindings

• Valve Seat Failure on Steam Turbine

• Acoustic Resonance in a Progressive Cavity Pump

Discussion group topics include:

• Turbomachinery Bearings and Annular Seals

• Improving Mean Time Between Pump Failures

• Vertical Pump Problems and Solutions

The proceedings from TPS will be available to the public at no cost six months after the event at turbolab.tamu.edu/proceedings.

Exhibition Schedule

Tues., Sept. 10, 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 11, 8 a.m.–6:30 p.m.

Thurs., Sept. 12, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

tps.tamu.edu