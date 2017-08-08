Rotating equipment engineers and technicians from all over the world will exchange ideas in Houston during the Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia (TPS). The event features an exhibition and a technical program.

Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia Houston, Texas Sept. 12–14, 2017 Short courses: Sept. 11 EXHIBIT HALL HOURS Free to the public: Tuesday, 2:30–7 p.m. Wednesday, 2:30–6:30 p.m. tps.tamu.edu

Exhibition

Around 5,500 attendees from 40 countries along with about 360 exhibiting companies will fill 216,000 gross square feet of exhibition space, setting the stage for the future of the turbomachinery, pump, oil and gas, petrochemical, power, aerospace, chemical and water industries. The exhibit hall will feature full-size equipment, new technology and emerging industry trends from leading turbomachinery and pump companies. This will be the event’s 46th year.

“TPS allows experts across various sectors to share knowledge and insights, providing valuable perspectives on the challenges being faced and solutions being utilized in the industry,” said Leo Perry of GIW Industries Inc.

Two other trade shows will be held in conjunction with TPS. Roseland Oil and Gas successfully collocated its Houston Oil & Gas Convention at TPS 2016, with its exhibit hall featuring more than 125 companies. TPS attendees were allowed free entry to the Roseland exhibit with their TPS badge, and this year’s collation will be the same.

TPS 2017 will feature an additional exhibition collocation with Insulation Expo USA (IEX). IEX is the first-ever major North American trade show to cover insulation for mechanical systems in the commercial and industrial markets. It connects equipment manufacturers and the suppliers of sheet metal and insulation products, services and technologies with key buyers. Seventy-four exhibiting companies from nine countries were featured at IEX USA 2015 held in Rosemont, Illinois.

Technical program

In additional to the exhibition, more than 100 technical sessions will be held over the event’s four days. Rotating equipment and pump engineers and technicians worldwide rely on this continuing education program for their work.

The program is hand-selected by two advisory committees made up of key industry players, and it is led by respected practitioners and field leaders. Its offerings consist of short courses, case studies, discussion groups, lectures and tutorials. Subjects cover maintenance, reliability, troubleshooting, instruction on emerging designs, technology and best practices that include case studies with real-world relevance on problems solved and lessons learned. Short course topics are listed below.

Turbo short courses:

PT1 – Vibration Problems and Solutions in Pumps and Turbomachinery

T2 – Steam Turbine 101/201 Combined, Basic Knowledge of Steam Turbine

T3 – Centrifugal Compressors 101

T4 – Centrifugal Compressors 201

T5 – An Introduction to Hydrodynamic Bearings as used in Industrial Turbomachinery

T6 – Lateral Rotordynamics of Petrochemical Equipment – Review, Examples and Problems

T7 – LNG Liquefaction Plants – Overview, Design and Operation

T8 – Gas Turbines – Fundamentals of Design, Operation and Maintenance

Pump short courses:

PT1 – Vibration Problems and Solutions in Pumps and Turbomachinery

P2 – Mechanical Seal Fundamentals

P3 – Pumps 101

P4 – Fundamentals of Centrifugal Pump and System Interaction

P5 – Pump Cavitation – Physics, Prediction, Control, Troubleshooting

P6 – Key Differences in the Design of Piping Systems for Reciprocating and Centrifugal Pumps

P7 – Optimizing Pumping Systems with Proven Engineering Assessment Processes and Methodologies

The proceedings from each symposia will be available to the public six months after the event, with content from all TPS 2017 technical sessions accessible online for free.

All in all, TPS seeks to promote professional development, technology transfer, peer networking and information exchange among industry professionals, which appeals to executives, managers, engineers, sales representatives and technicians alike. Visit the Process Flow Network team at Booth 1701 on the exhibit floor.

TPS is organized by the Turbomachinery Laboratory, a center of the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) and part of the Texas A&M University System.