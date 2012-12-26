Omega’s new SA2 series of thermocouple sensors are available in two different mounting styles for flat or curved surfaces. The design is ultra-slim silicone rubber for maximum flexibility. Temperature range is -50 to 200 degrees Celsius (-58 to 392 degrees Fahrenheit) and the SA2 is available in J, K, T and E—color-coded for instant thermocouple recognition. This product has self-adhesive foil backing for faster response time and is resistant to a variety of chemicals and oils. It is a good fit for food, automotive, plastics, and chemical industries.
Thermocouple Temperature Sensors for Flat or Curved Mounting Styles
