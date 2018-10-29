Sulzer signs agreement with Nidec Industrial Solutions

Sulzer signed an agreement with Nidec Industrial Solutions that allows Sulzer to be a distributor of Nidec’s medium-voltage (MV) variable speed drives in North America. The agreement will see Sulzer provide both sales and technical support for MV drives with a focus on the oil and gas industry in the U.S. and Canada. The company’s field service teams offer support on-site, while the local service centers are equipped with modern repair facilities to ensure downtime is minimized. Sulzer’s customers will have direct access to high-quality MV drives and OEM support.

TUV SUD NEL appoints multiphase flow leader

TUV SUD NEL appointed Anna Pieper as multiphase flow leader. Pieper’s appointment will consolidate the organization’s multiphase testing and research capability. With more than a decade of specializing in multiphase flow metering, Pieper joins the company from Schlumberger. During this time, she worked as a field engineer, location manager and technical support engineer in regions including the Gulf of Mexico, Canada, Ecuador, Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia. Pieper’s appointment will support the organization’s mission to help the oil and gas industry tackle multiphase flow measurement challenges and achieve the cost-effective exploitation of reserves in ever-increasingly technically challenging production environments.

Well-regarded within the oil and gas industry, Pieper will be involved in the delivery of the new Advanced Multiphase Facility (AMF). Once the AMF is completed, its test range capability will exceed existing capabilities to replicate extreme production conditions.

Siemens and Bentley Systems announce joint technology and service solution for power plants

Siemens and Bentley Systems announced a joint technology and service solution, consisting of their complementary offerings, to speed up the digitalization of power plants and provide intelligent analytics with a range of innovative offerings and managed services solutions. The new service, to be hosted on Siemens’ cloud-based open IoT operating system, MindSphere, will combine Bentley’s advanced asset performance software capabilities with Siemens’ complementary technology and service offerings to empower power plant owners to take advantage of digitalization, which helps improve maintenance operations and planning.

Siemens’ asset performance management (APM) solution, part of the company’s Omnivise digital solutions portfolio, covers the entire power plant, including the combustion and steam turbines as well as associated generators and pumps, motors, transformers, valves, switchgears and other equipment that affects plant reliability and performance. Using intelligent models based on predictive analytics, the solution takes data from multiple sources, applies domain and analytical expertise and then seamlessly integrates into a customer’s existing Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS)/Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) environment to improve maintenance planning, reduce outages, and increase workforce efficiency. APM service solutions are tailored to each organization’s needs based on variable factors such as plant configuration, on-site resources, equipment expertise, plant operations and maintenance strategy. The scope of options ranges from on-premises installation or cloud-based MindSphere hosting to turnkey setup of APM – complete with Siemens asset models – to APM as a service, with a fully integrated managed service solution set up and run remotely by Siemens power plant experts.