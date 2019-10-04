Sulzer announces field service agreement with Nidec

Following the recent agreement of Sulzer to provide sales and technical support for Nidec medium voltage (MV) drives in North America, the two companies have formalized the field service offering. Having completed technical training, field service teams from Sulzer are now able to offer on-site support for operators of Nidec MV drives. The agreement with Nidec offers Sulzer’s customers direct access to high-quality MV drives that can be designed to suit each application. At the same time, Nidec customers will benefit from on-site support as well as access to local, equipped and modern maintenance facilities.

Sierra introduces new website portal and online store

Sierra Instruments’ redesigned website portal (sierrainstruments.com) and new FastShip access to its online store are now live. Sierra redesigned entry to the site with both engineers and those new to flow instruments in mind. The responsive format is easier to navigate with streamlined menus and access to information on products and services. The new FastShip access to Sierra’s online store is a source for all prebuilt, in-stock units that can ship immediately. Sierra has also added translated web pages in French, Dutch and German.

Delta Controls becomes exclusive worldwide distributor of Mobrey products

Delta Controls signed an agreement with Emerson to purchase its Mobrey line of measurement products manufactured in Slough, U.K. The official transfer of Mobrey (employees, inventory, intellectual property, product approvals, etc.) to Delta Controls took place in September. The new enlarged Delta business will offer customers and distributors a wider range of leading instrumentation products from a single supplier and a long-term commitment to support these brands and technologies. The Mobrey portfolio of point and continuous level products provide measurement monitoring and control of liquids and dry products. Manufacturing of Mobrey products will continue at the Emerson Slough premises.

Opto 22 announces new director of technical marketing

Industrial automation and industrial IoT manufacturer, Opto 22, named Josh Eastburn as director of technical marketing. Eastburn will lead the creation of customer content, discover Opto 22 customer applications and work closely with industrial automation media outlets. Eastburn comes to the new position after 12 years in process automation, DCS/PLC integration, HMI/logic design, engineering team leadership and project management, most recently at Genentech. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a minor in Spanish from California Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo, California.

Hawk Measurement America and FLO-CORP merge

Hawk Measurement America and FLO-CORP, manufacturers and suppliers of advanced process instrumentation and cloud-based monitoring technology, announced the merger of the two companies, creating a complete flow, level and asset monitoring solutions provider. The company is privately held and will operate under the HAWK brand. Les Richards will remain CEO of Hawk Measurement Systems; Jack Evans will remain president of Hawk Measurement; and Dave Grumney, CEO of FLO-CORP, will become VP of sales for Hawk Measurement.