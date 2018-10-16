SPX FLOW appoints Moody Direct as Seital Separation channel partner

To support customers in the United Kingdom, SPX FLOW announced the appointment of Moody Direct Ltd as a new Seital Separation certified channel partner. Moody Direct has knowledge of the manufacturing processes in industries including beverage, dairy and pharmaceutical and previous experience with Seital technology. As part of SPX FLOW’s continuous service improvement program, the new partnership will complement existing SPX FLOW service.

With the agreement, signed on Sept. 3, 2018, Moody Direct will become a dedicated distributor for Seital Separation technologies in the U.K., as well as offering installation and commissioning support and reactive and preventive maintenance of the units.

Moody Direct has also been awarded Certified Service and Repair Centre status by SPX FLOW for APV pumps and valves maintenance, plate heat exchanger refurbishment and Seital maintenance. In addition, they will also hold Seital spares for rapid delivery and to support the field maintenance activities. Its experienced personnel and central location will help ensure faster response times for customers.

Emerson to buy General Electric’s intelligent platforms business

Emerson announced it has agreed to acquire Intelligent Platforms, a division of General Electric. Intelligent Platforms’ programmable logic controller (PLC) technologies will enable Emerson to provide its customers broader control and management of their operations. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands opportunities for Emerson in machine control and discrete applications across process industries and target hybrid markets, such as metals and mining, life sciences, food and beverage and packaging. By interfacing Intelligent Platforms’ PLC technology with Emerson’s leading distributed control systems, customers will be able to connect “islands of automation” within the plant to further enhance operational performance, safety and reliability.

Intelligent Platforms is based in Charlottesville, Virginia, with approximately 650 employees worldwide. The business has a 25-year track record as an industrial automation innovator for machine control, industrial computing, input/output (I/O) and networking devices, project and integration services and other hardware/software solutions. The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of fiscal 2019, subject to regulatory approvals, GE’s consultation with employee representatives where required and other customary closing conditions.

Asahi/America Inc. acquires Performance Plastics

Asahi/America Inc. announced the acquisition of Louisiana-based fabrication shop Performance Plastics Inc. The purchase will aid Asahi/America in expanding its existing fabrication capabilities and capacity, as well as broaden their engineered plastic products and services offering. Effective Oct. 2, 2018, the Louisiana facility will operate as Asahi/America, Inc. – PPI division.

Performance Plastics was established in 2009 by Jason Roussel, who will continue to operate the 30,000-square-foot shop located in Gramercy, Louisiana. Roussel and his staff will add more than 25 years of thermoplastics experience to Asahi/America’s fabricated services department. In addition to a fully-equipped workshop for thermoplastic fabrication, Performance Plastics provides a range of project planning services that will complement Asahi/America’s products and training programs.