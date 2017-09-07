September is an exciting month for our magazine. Fall travel season has begun, which gives our team opportunities to meet more readers and learn about new equipment and solutions for the fluid handling industry.

This month, we’ll travel to PACK EXPO Las Vegas, PROCESS EXPO (Booth 3719) and the Water Environment Federation’s Technical Exhibition & Conference (Booth 5435). We’d love to meet you, so stop by our booth if you’ll be at the shows. Find previews of these events starting on page 20. (You can read a preview of the Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia here.)

This issue focuses on solids handling, especially food and beverage. Contributor David W. Spitzer opens the issue with his Application Corner and Quiz Corner columns, which discuss viscous flow measurement. Then editorial advisory board member Gobind Khiani presents our cover story on valves in mining.

Next in our special section on pumps in the food industry, Graco discusses how centrifugal drum pumps are used in these processes. Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group then presents a case study of how a company uses a sine pump in its specialty cream cheese-making operation.

Smithers Rapra concludes our issue with an article on polymer life prediction in industrial hose applications.

Next month, we look forward to introducing you to the 2017 Innovation Awards honorees. We’ll include case studies of the technologies that you, our readers, chose to be recognized and featured.