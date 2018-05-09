Mergers, acquisitions, expansions and partnerships

Grace Engineered Products acquires Civionics

Grace Engineered Products acquired Civionics, the creators of Percēv Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) predictive sensing technology. Artificial intelligence built into each Percēv wireless sensing node is designed to maximize battery life and enable predictive maintenance capabilities.

In 2005, Civionics Chief Technology Officer Andy Zimmerman, Ph.D., and Chief Security Officer Jerry Lynch, Ph.D., conceived the precursor to today’s Percēv technology. In 2016, Gerry Roston, CEO of Civionics brought the company’s first industrial system into an automotive stamping plant where, to date, their solutions have prevented over $2 million of downtime representing a 10X return on investment.

CPI, National Composites Centre collaborate to find lightweight materials

The Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) is collaborating with the National Composites Centre (NCC) to develop the next generation of lightweight materials. The project, known as Enhanced Structural Composites (ECOi), involves evaluating the functionality and applicability of new graphene-enhanced materials in a variety of industries. Graphene conducts electricity and is extremely strong, but it is also thin, lightweight and stretchable. When graphene is combined with any other material, this creates a “graphene-composite,” a new material with unique properties. The ECOi project is being carried out in consultation with graphene research world leaders and the University of Manchester at its National Graphene Institute to generate and test an array of new graphene composites that have improved functional properties compared to current materials.

Arundo Analytics expands into Stockholm, will host summit

Arundo Analytics is expanding its presence in Nordic markets with operations in Stockholm, Sweden. Martin Lundqvist, vice president (VP) of government solutions, will lead the new branch. To kick off this expansion, Arundo will host the Maintenance Analytics Summit 2018 in Stockholm on May 15. The event will focus on advanced analytics for industrial equipment and operations and will include several leading European equipment manufacturers.

Appointments

Siemens US names CEO

Siemens Corporation announced that Barbara Humpton was appointed CEO for the U.S. She is currently CEO of Siemens Government Technologies Inc. (SGT), a federally compliant U.S. organization structured to help address national imperatives in energy, infrastructure, automation and marine platforms. Humpton joined SGT in 2011 and was appointed to lead the company’s approach to the federal market in 2015.

Pump Systems Matter Board of Directors announces new members

Pump Systems Matter (PSM) appointed two new members to its board of directors:

Jen Muir, P.E., president of JKMuir

Gary Cavey, president and CEO of Dynamatic Drive Source International Inc.

Each will serve a three-year term and work with the board to develop an executive long-term strategic plan that addresses the increasing demand for pump and pumping system training. These engineering and business leaders will lead PSM to provide training and other tools to the pump user community.

AW-Lake Company appoints sales channel manager

AW-Lake Company hired Robert Murphy as Vogtlin sales channel manager. With more than 30 years of sales and service management experience with instrumentation companies, he will work with sales representatives as they introduce Vogtlin thermal mass instrumentation to new markets. In his previous position at Bronkhorst USA Inc., Murphy served as regional sales manager in building new customer relationships while managing six rep firms throughout the western U.S. He holds an Associate of Science in Electronic Computer Engineering from ITT Technical Institute.

Kemco Systems announces new hires

Kemco Systems Co. LLC announced three hires to its engineering department. Automation Engineer Tyler O’Grady joined the team with more than 23 years of experience in manufacturing, automation, programming and design. He was in the U.S. Army Reserve and graduated from the University of Missouri. Process Engineer Brian Martin joined the team with more than 10 years of applications and process engineering experience. With a focus around microfiltration and reverse osmosis technologies, he will work with wastewater systems. Martin is a native of Florida and graduated from the University of South Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. Project Engineer Al Mitrovic enters the company with four years of water and wastewater treatment experience in a variety of projects including refineries, desalination and power plants. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

NAI expands operations in Southeast Asia; names executive personnel

NAI, a manufacturer of global connectivity solutions for high performance systems used in the industrial technology, telecom, data and medical industries, expanded in the Southeast Asia region with the appointment of two new executive personnel. NAI’s sales department appointed Ling Chun Lim as its business development manager in Singapore to expand the company’s sales operations in Malaysia. L. Lim holds a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing engineering. NAI’s engineering group appointed ZhiQiang Lim as its resident applications engineer in Penang. Z. Lim holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical & electronic engineering.

Arcinova appoints head of regulatory, technical and administration systems

Rob Dungworth brings more than 25 years of experience to the U.K.-headquartered Arcinova, which provides end-to-end solutions and standalone services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. He will be responsible for managing the company’s information technology system and human resources function and ensuring Arcinova’s compliance with its legal obligations of cGxP. Dungworth will also play a key role in setting and shaping internal strategies. He studied chemistry at the University of Huddersfield and has a postgraduate diploma in industrial pharmaceutical sciences from Brighton University. Arcinova has a documented quality management system which incorporates the requirements of Good Laboratory Practice, Good Clinical Practice and Good Manufacturing Practice.

Newcomb Spring Corp. hires new corporate controller

Newcomb Spring Corp. appointed John C. Porter as corporate controller. Drawing from a diverse manufacturing operations, financial management and consulting background, he brings business experience and financial oversight to Newcomb Spring. Porter began building his manufacturing and financial management career at Stone Container/Smurfit-Stone Container Corporation, where he held positions ranging from internal auditor, plant controller and assistant division controller to plant general manager and area operations manager. Before joining Newcomb Spring, Porter served as the internal audit manager and regional controller for Pratt Industries. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting, as well as a master’s degree in business administration from Western Illinois University.

ValvTechnologies Inc. names VP, key accounts

ValvTechnologies Inc., manufacturer of zero-leakage severe service isolation valve solutions, appointed Ron Anselmo as vice president, key accounts. Based in Houston, he will have senior management responsibility for sales growth through the development and management of executive, technical and commercial relationships for key accounts with major customers, licensors and engineering firms.

With more than 30 years in the refining, gasification and power businesses, Anselmo brings global energy and business expertise and sales experience to the company. Most recently, he was responsible for power plant project development, design, thermal modeling, combustion turbine and heat recovery steam system equipment purchases and engineering procurement and construction commercial partnering at Calpine Corporation. Anselmo has a Bachelor of Science in Maritime Systems Engineering from Texas A&M University and is a registered professional engineer. He also received an MBA from the University of Houston.

Awards, milestones and achievements

Peter G. Martin inducted into MCAA Hall of Fame

The Measurement, Control & Automation Association (MCAA) inducted Peter G. Martin, Ph.D., vice president of strategic ventures with Schneider Electric, into the MCAA Hall of Fame on Tuesday, April 24, during the association’s Industry Forum in Houston. Martin joined the Foxboro Company 30 years ago. He holds several patents and has authored numerous published articles and technical papers and two books. Also active with his industry trade association, Martin served as chairman in 2017 on the MCAA Board of Directors after several years as a member. He was named a Hero of Manufacturing by Fortune Magazine, holds the Life Achievement Award from the Automation Founders Circle and was named one of the 50 Most Influential Innovators of All Time by the International Society of Automation.

ASTM International presents top annual awards

ASTM International presented top awards in additive manufacturing and waste management.

The committee on additive manufacturing technologies presented its top annual award — the Award of Merit — to Shane Collins of Additive Industries North America. The award, which includes the accompanying title of fellow, is ASTM’s highest recognition for individual contributions to developing standards. The committee honored Collins for productivity, contributions and leadership in additive manufacturing.

Collins has been a member of ASTM International since 2009 and is also a member of the committee on nondestructive testing (E07). The committee on additive manufacturing technologies awarded him with the Robert J. Painter Award in 2017. Collins holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Purdue University.

ASTM International’s committee on waste management presented its top annual award — the Award of Merit — to Harry C. Boyer, formerly of Hawk Mountain Laboratories. The award, which includes the accompanying title of fellow, is ASTM’s highest recognition for individual contributions to developing standards. The committee honored Boyer for leadership, enthusiasm and participation in the development of standards within the committee on waste management.

Boyer has been an ASTM International member since 1991. The committee previously awarded him with the Award of Appreciation in 2003, and the Standards Development Award in 2012. In addition to the committee on waste management, Boyer is also a member of the committees on soil and rock (D18), and water (D19). He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Franklin & Marshall College.

ASTM International standard supports use of metals in 3D printing

A new ASTM International standard supports the growing use of metals in additive manufacturing, or 3D printing to make quality aerospace parts and medical devices.

The standardized practice outlines ways to qualify machines and processes that help build parts using laser or electron-beam powder bed fusion, said ASTM member Amir Farzadfar, materials and process engineer for additive manufacturing at Corning Inc. The standard also outlines the related steps needed to configure and control digital data. The standard was developed by ASTM International’s subcommittee on materials and processes, part of the larger committee on additive manufacturing technologies. ASTM International recently announced its new partners – EWI, Auburn University, and NASA – for an Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence, which will further support standards development and related efforts in this area.