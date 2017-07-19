Acquisitions, expansions and partnerships

GE’s direct channel operations acquired by Setpoint Integrated Solutions

Setpoint Integrated Solutions acquired GE’s direct channel operations for the Consolidated and Masoneilan Sales and Services operations (formerly Dresser Direct Inc.). The transaction includes the Sales, Green Tag Center and Masoneilan Authorized Repair Center operations located in Deer Park, Texas, Richwood, Texas and Corpus Christi, Texas. In addition, the acquisition will extend Setpoint Integrated Solutions’ representative territory for the Groth Corporation among other manufacturing partners.

EnerMech lands Australian LNG contract

EnerMech was awarded a subcontract by JKC Australia LNG Pty Ltd for specialist commissioning activities on the Ichthys Project Onshore LNG Facilities in Darwin, Australia. The multimillion-dollar project includes nitrogen/helium leak testing of the piping systems, cooling water system passivation and degreasing of the acid gas removal units. The work will be conducted at Bladin Point near Darwin in the Northern Territory with engineering and project management coordinated by the EnerMech staff on site, with support from the company’s Darwin and Perth facilities.

AJ Manufacturing opens new manufacturing facility

AJ Manufacturing, makers of stainless steel air distribution products for critical environments, completed its move into a new 70,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and headquarters. The new building in suburban Kansas City, Missouri, more than doubles the space of AJ’s previous manufacturing plant. The facility includes a new tower loader for the company’s laser cutting machines that gives the company multiple automated high-speed lasers capable of running 24 hours a day. The facility also features a new powder coating system for a more homogenous finish with improved color quality.

Appointments

KROHNE hires new sales manager

KROHNE Inc. hired Jan-Marc Featherston as its new sales manager for INOR Temperature Products. INOR is a wholly owned subsidiary of KROHNE, based in Malmo, Sweden. Its North American distribution center is located in Peabody, Maine. Featherston comes to KROHNE with more than 20 years of industry experience. He is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and will be based out of the Peabody offices.

Ship & Shore Environmental appoints COO

Anu D. Vij joined Ship & Shore Environmental Inc. as its new chief operating officer (COO). Vij brings more than two decades of experience in the environmental, chemical, petrochemical and air pollution control industries. He is experienced in a full range of process and mechanical systems and has specific expertise in thermal oxidation technologies. In his new role, Vij will oversee sales, finance, engineering, project management, procurement, production and service groups along with providing leadership for business development in existing and new markets for Ship & Shore Environmental. Prior to joining the company, Vij served as vice president — enclosed combustion systems at AEREON.

Bacharach Inc. hires regional sales manager

Bacharach Inc. appointed Glenn Smith as regional sales manager for the Northeast U.S., covering all the New England states as well as New York, Virginia, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and eastern Pennsylvania. Smith comes to Bacharach with a strong background in regional sales development in instrumentation, systems and services, and served previously as regional sales manager with Dadanco.

Camfil names new group EVP of for Air Pollution Control Global unit

Camfil appointed Alain Bérard as group executive vice president (EVP) in charge of the Air Pollution Control (APC) global business unit. In this role, Bérard is responsible for developing and supporting the growth of the APC unit around the world.

Bérard has worked with Camfil for 21 years in various top managerial positions including group VP sales and marketing for ten years. For the past four years, Bérard was in charge of Camfil’s global product portfolio, research and development and communication.

Asahi/America grows business development team

Alex Gambino transitioned from Asahi/America Inc.’s engineering department to assume the role of business development manager for Asahi/the company’s industrial piping lines in the western region and Mexico. Gambino has been with Asahi/America since 2007 in a variety of positions including field technician, applications engineer, division manager of piping systems, and most recently as engineering manager.

Stress Engineering Services appoints new sales manager

Stress Engineering Services Inc. (SES) named Brian Weaver as its sales manager. Weaver will be based in Houston, Texas, and will coordinate sales for the upstream, midstream, materials, testing and measurement and control practices for SES. Weaver served in a number of roles in the U.S. Navy before pursuing a career in the oil and gas industry, where he’s held positions such as project, sales and operations managers at FMC Technologies in Houston. He joins SES from GE Oil & Gas, where he was the global account director for subsea and drilling.

Seeq hires five new employees

Seeq Corporation hired five new employees to better serve customers and increasing demand from process manufacturing and industrial internet of things customers. The new hires include Todd Amy as sales executive in Houston, Texas; Jennifer Bentzel as director of marketing in Pennsylvania; Cody Ray Hoeft as software developer in Oregon; Michael Talmadge as analytics engineer in Houston; and Joanna Zinsli as analytics engineer in the Bay Area.

WAGO hires field application engineer

WAGO named Stephen Foster as field applications engineer for the Midwest zone, covering southern Illinois, western Indiana, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska. Foster earned bachelor’s and a master’s degrees in computer science and has nine years of experience working as a senior controls engineer.

HWI appoints new marketing head

HarbisonWalker International (HWI) named Steven Sternberger as its new senior director of marketing. In this role, Sternberger will lead HWI’s marketing teams and direct initiatives to create and communicate value for all stakeholders in HWI’s target markets. Sternberger has more than 20 years experience in business-to-business marketing as well as leadership experience across all aspects of marketing, from strategic planning to product management, market development, segmentation, market research, digital, communications and channel marketing.