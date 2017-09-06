Acquisitions, expansions and partnerships

Schneider Electric partners with Dangote Group

Schneider Electric will enhance asset availability and efficiency for Dangote Oil Refinery Ltd., a subsidiary of business conglomerate Dangote Group. Schneider Electric was selected to provide comprehensive process automation systems, solutions and services to drive supply chain management and operational efficiency, reliability and profitability for the Dangote’s greenfield refinery in Lagos, Nigeria. Dangote aims to use Schneider Electric’s system architecture to be the world’s largest single-train refinery of producing 33 million tons of products including gasoline, diesel, kerosene, aviation fuel and other petrochemicals.

Trelleborg invests in high-end production for sealing solutions in Denmark

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, a business area of Trelleborg Group, will relocate its current manufacturing facility to a new production facility in Helsingør, Denmark. Investing in the production of the manufacturing facility will contribute to better business and higher technical customer support. The new facility will be dedicated to automated and lean production lines for industries such as automotive, aerospace and renewable energy industries. Construction on the new facility is estimated to commence at the beginning of 2020.

Appointments

Schneider Electric names Carlos Villa VP of US industry business

Schneider Electric welcomed Carlos Villa as the new vice president (VP) of its industry business. Villa will lead the organization’s comprehensive portfolio of hardware and software solutions and services for plant operators, original equipment manufacturing (OEMs) and machine users in manufacturing and other industrial environments, including digitally enabled solutions such as EcoStruxure Plant and Machine to help customers take advantage of the growing IIoT (industrial internet of things) opportunity.

BJM Pumps appoints applications engineer

BJM Pumps welcomed Ted Owen to the team as applications engineer. Owen studied marine engineering at the United States Merchant Marine Academy and mechanical engineering at the University of New Haven, Connecticut.

Calpipe Industries Inc. appoints new sales team members

Calpipe Industries Inc. added new members to its field sales management team. Dennis Perkins was named Eastern regional sales manager and will be responsible for sales of Calbrite, Calbond and Calconduit in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Tara Woodruff was named regional sales manager for the Southeast and will be responsible for Calpipe Industries Inc., sales of Calbrite, Calbond and Calconduit in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

Jerome Korthase was named regional sales manager for the West, and will be responsible for Calpipe Industries Inc., sales of Calbrite, Calbond and Calconduit in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and New Mexico. Eric Lund was named national director of sales for Calpipe Industries Inc. He will work in a collaborative environment with the sales team to maximize revenue opportunities and optimize profits, and he will be responsible for identifying and cultivating new strategic alliances while managing existing ones.

Sprayroq names business development manager

Sprayroq Inc. welcomed Art Nilsen as the Southeastern business development manager. Nilsen brings 14 years in the coatings industry to his new position and will work with current Sprayroq Certified Partners (SCPs) in the Southeastern U.S. He will also develop new SCPs for the region, including generating business opportunities with engineers as well as municipalities. Nilsen will work to develop sales for open market products manufactured by Sprayroq’s sister company, Creative Polymer Solutions.

Awards, milestones and achievements

NewAge Industries achieves landfill-free status

NewAge Industries, manufacturer and fabricator of thermoplastic and thermoset tubing and hose, and a supplier of fittings and clamps, achieved landfill-free status. This status solidifies the company’s green initiatives and exemplifies its sustainability focus. The company has used solar power for more than six years. NewAge uses an energy-from-waste system to generate electricity from its non-recyclable waste.

LAGCOE announces New Technology Showcase winners

Nonprofit energy industry organization LAGCOE announced the five recipients of its 2017 New Technology Showcase awards. Each winning company will present an overview of its innovation to industry leaders and LAGCOE attendees. The awards program recognizes companies with revolutionary technologies that advance the process of discovering and producing oil and natural gas. The winning technologies are the following: