Saint-Gobain Seals partners with Gulf of Mexico oil and gas corporation, certifying its polymer compounds for ultra-high pressure field

Saint-Gobain Seals was selected by a U.S. oil and gas corporation to qualify its Fluoroloy sealing solutions and polymer materials to enhance oil recovery for an ultra-high pressure field in the Gulf of Mexico, contributing chemical compatibility tests with requirements for 20,000 psi pressure (20K) valve qualification. Purpose of the testing will assess the suitability of nonmetallic sealing materials in specific stimulation hydrofluoric acid fluid mixtures representative of the composition commonly used in the Gulf area.

Carried out by a third-party laboratory, the complete immersion test campaign resulted in the confirmation of each of the four Saint-Gobain Seals’ Fluoroloy materials meeting the requirements of NORSOK M-710, edition 3 standard after hydrofluoric acid fluid exposure up to 300°F (149°C) temperature. In addition to the polymer materials being qualified in high pressure, high temperature and corrosive conditions, the measured physical properties after exposure will help to build degraded material models to conduct design assessment simulation on custom-designed seal stacks using Saint-Gobain Seals’ internal finite element analysis capabilities.

IndianOil selects Emerson to serve as automation contractor in major upgrade of emissions control operations

Emerson announced it has signed multiple contracts totaling $12 million with Indian Oil Corporation Limited to modernize operations and emissions programs at the company’s refineries. Under the contracts, Emerson will serve as automation contractor to help IndianOil meet the country’s new Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) low-sulfur emissions standards, which take effect in April 2020. The BS-VI emission standards mandate a maximum sulfur content of 10 parts-per-million, which matches best practices set by Europe, the U.S. and other countries, and include limits on carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. The project will upgrade 14 different process units, including diesel hydro-treating units designed to reduce sulfur content and octane-boosting units either being installed or augmented with desulfurization technologies.

Quorum Software acquires Coastal Flow Measurement and Flow-Cal

Quorum Software, a Thoma Bravo portfolio company, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Houston-based Coastal Flow Measurement, Inc., a family of energy measurement services and software companies, including its information services and technologies subsidiary, Flow-Cal, Inc. The acquisition expands Quorum’s oil and gas software and services portfolio with a leader in measurement data management for natural gas and petroleum liquids.

Coastal Flow’s family of companies provides gas and liquids measurement, analytical services and software resources to the energy industry on a global scale. Collectively, Coastal Flow serves oil and gas companies in all segments of the industry including producers, midstream operators, pipeline companies, petrochemical plants, gatherers, refineries, processing plants and utilities. A subsidiary of Coastal Flow, Flow-Cal is a gas and liquid measurement software company with products purpose-built for the hydrocarbon measurement industry. Flow-Cal software provides operational efficiencies by gathering, validating, storing and distributing a company’s volume and energy data.

Tim Hoffmeister named CEO of Implico Group

Tim Hoffmeister takes over the newly created position of chief executive officer (CEO) of Implico Group. In addition to managing the finance and controlling department, he is now also responsible for the administration and human resources divisions. Tim Hoffmeister joined the software and consulting company, which specializes in the downstream oil and gas industry, as chief financial officer (CFO) in September 2018. Since then, he and fellow managing directors Stephan Buhre, Thomas Ernst and Torsten Peter have driven the firm’s realignment and repositioned its innovation section.