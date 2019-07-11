Rawson/Industrial Controls sign partnership agreement with Forum Energy Technologies

Rawson and Industrial Controls, distributors of instrumentation, valve and control products, have signed a distribution partnership agreement with Forum Energy Technologies’ valve solutions business. The agreement enables Rawson/Industrial Controls to offer comprehensive valve and control solutions for a wide range of industries. In partnership with Houston-based Forum, Rawson/Industrial Controls’ distribution network will add valve solutions from brands including ABZ Valves & Controls, Cooper Valves, DSI Valve, PBV Valve and Quadrant Valve & Actuator.

Specializing in simple-to-complex valve and flow product solutions, Rawson/Industrial Controls provide complete, fully customized solutions designed to ensure accurate, consistent and reliable flow measurement, regulation and control processes. With this new partnership, Rawson/Industrial Controls can provide Forum products across its entire geography, which stretches from the Gulf Coast and Southeast to the mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions of the U.S.

Leslie Controls adds replacement offerings for Kylie-Mueller control valves

Leslie Controls , a CIRCOR International brand, announced that replacement Kylie-Mueller’s GTB and GTW control valves are available through CIRCOR’s international channel partner network. Previously, maintenance managers at facilities with aging Kylie-Mueller valves could service the internal components of the valve with CIRCOR’s Rotable Critical Trim Refurbishment Program or replace the units with a different CIRCOR product. Now, customers can replace their Kylie-Mueller valves with an identical Kylie-Mueller replacement — completely new, including direct-from-factory body and bonnet.

Kylie-Mueller’s line of GTB three-way and GTW two-way control valves, available in 6- to 12-inch sizes, feature multiple interior plug heads for a range of performance characteristics. These units are reliable for liquid service, including for highly viscous media and liquid with suspended particulate. Oil and fuel transfer stations and other oil and gas customers, as well as chemical plants, processing plants, power plants, catalytic cracking facilities and dams, can purchase exact replacement Kylie-Mueller valves from CIRCOR’s international sales network.

Tuthill Transfer Systems names new president

Rick Wiedemann will become president at Tuthill Transfer Systems in Fort Wayne, Indiana, effective Aug. 1. Wiedemann has been with Tuthill since 2015, when he joined Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems in Springfield, Missouri, as director of global business development and Americas sales. Previously, Wiedemann worked at CST Industries in the Kansas City area where he held positions of vice president for business and product development and vice president for sales and marketing. Tuthill Transfer Systems manufactures Fill-Rite and Sotera Systems fuel and chemical transfer pumps.