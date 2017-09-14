What is the approximate viscosity of honey in centipoise (cP)?

A. 1 cP

B. 10 cP

C. 100 cP

D. 1,000 cP

E. 10,000 cP

A quick internet search shows that the viscosity of honey is 10,000 cP at a room temperature of 21.1°C. More research reveals that blended flower honey has a viscosity of approximately 12,200 cP at the same temperature. The first viscosity appears to be a generic estimate whereas the second refers to a specific commercially available product.

Answer E appears to be correct.

Additional complicating factors

Not so fast! Viscosity can be described as the ability of a fluid to flow over itself, and it can be highly dependent on temperature. Honey in a jar will flow at room temperature, albeit slowly. However, the ability of the honey to flow after it is cooled in a refrigerator is greatly diminished. Conversely heating the honey to (say) 50°C will greatly reduce its viscosity and improve its ability to flow. Higher water content will similarly reduce the viscosity of honey. Answer D may be possible in some applications.

Therefore, when someone asks for or cites the viscosity of a fluid, it is prudent to ask for the composition and temperature to which it applies.

