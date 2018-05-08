Which of the following forms describe how the accuracy of a magnetic flowmeter would typically be expressed?

A. Percent of rate

B. Percent of full scale

C. Percent of measured value

D. Percent of calibrated span

E. Percent of span

The accuracy of magnetic flowmeters is typically expressed as a percentage of rate, (Answer A) which is the same as a percentage of measured value (Answer C). However, the additional accuracy associated with the accuracy of the analog output is typically expressed as a percentage of full scale (Answer B) that is the same as a percentage of span (Answer E).

Additional complicating factors

The measurement accuracy of the analog output is the magnetic flowmeter accuracy plus the analog output accuracy expressed as a percentage of rate. In addition, accuracy is degraded at low flow rates.

