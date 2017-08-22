John Van Nostrand, FLEXIM Americas Corporation

John Van Nostrand is the Southeast Regional and Municipal Manager at FLEXIM Americas Corporation, in Edgewood, New York. He brings 29 years of industry experience in various roles including service, sales, marketing and management. Starting his career in the Nuclear NAVY as a metrology specialist, he later earned his bachelor’s degree in business management and has experience with water conservation management planning and many products and applications in the controls industry.

On Wednesday, August 23, 2017 (from 11 a.m. to noon Central Standard Time), Van Nostrand will lead a Flow Control webinar, “Monitoring your water conservation plan with ultrasonic flowmeters.” During this FLEXIM-sponsored webcast, attendees will learn learn about the important role ultrasonic flowmeters play in a modern water conservation management plan.

Q: Why is water conservation and resource management so important?

A: The new millennium has brought about many changes in the water and wastewater industry. One notable discussion topic is water conservation. In all of the world’s water, about 3 percent is available for human consumption. Every country on the planet is feeling the need to conserve water, and constraints on water resources are likely to increase over time.

Drought exists somewhere in the United States at virtually all times; the 2010-2011 drought in Texas is the worst ever recorded. Now more than ever, water regulators are facing numerous challenges like limited water supply, population growth, aging infrastructure, emerging contaminants, and changing weather patterns. Many states have already begun adapting water audit methods to improve water loss reduction programs.

Q: What is the AWWA and what role does it play in water conservation management?

A: The American Water Works Association is an international, nonprofit, scientific and educational society dedicated to providing total water solutions assuring the effective management of water. There are nearly 50,000 total memberships, representing the full spectrum of the water community — public water and wastewater systems, environmental advocates, scientists, academicians and others who hold a genuine interest in water. AWWA has played a key role in assisting the pioneers in water stewardship by creating the M36 and M52 best management practices (BMP) for water audit methodology. Under these guidelines, municipalities and water users perform audits that include the capability to assess the validity of collected data. Membership is open to those who play a role in water resource management.

Q: Do ultrasonic flowmeters drift?

A: Not all ultrasonic meters are alike. FLEXIM’s flowmeter transducers, for example, are matched and paired, as well as temperature compensated, guaranteeing a high zero stability and drift-free operation, which enables the meter to achieve high precision at low and high flow velocities.

Q: Do regulators really care how I choose to measure flow?

A: The most important concern when installing any flowmeter is ensuring the manufacturer’s recommendations are followed and the meter is calibrated and documented. This will ensure the meter has the best chance at optimum performance. The standard for ultrasonic meters is ANSI/AWWA C750-10 Transit-Time Flowmeters in Full Closed Conduits. FLEXIM is the only ultrasonic clamp-on meter that meets the calibration requirement of the C750-10 standard.

Q: Is there anything else you might like to add to the discussion?

A: It is important to remember that not all flowmeters are alike. Clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeters play a key role in helping minimize water loss by providing accurate, reliable flow measurement without having to cut the pipe. Ultrasonic flowmeters are good fit for water loss assessment for many reasons, including out of-the-box accuracy, field calibration, high sensitivity and easy installation. The ultrasonic transducers are simply clamped onto the outside of the pipe and never touch the liquid flowing inside the pipe.

To register for the Flow Control webinar “Monitoring your water conservation plan with ultrasonic flowmeters,” click here.