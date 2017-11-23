As 2017 winds down, the Process Flow Network looks to next year with excitement. We’ll host our inaugural Flow Forum in Rosemont, Illinois, May 7-8, 2018. Our goal is to help end users leverage modern process technologies and methodologies to navigate the industry’s digital transformation. Before you register, consider sharing your expertise with attendees. Submit your presentation abstract detailing best practices, case studies, challenges and solutions, etc., by Nov. 17. Follow event updates on Twitter with #FlowForum.

This month’s issue spotlights power generation. Our cover series includes two articles on pump efficiency: Essity and Weir Pressure Pumping. Then in our special section, we dig further into the industry. United Electric Controls discusses wireless gas detection, then AMETEK Solidstate Controls presents an article on uninterruptible power supply systems for pumping station protection.

Our issue continues with Sulzer’s discussion of producing sulfuric acid reliably by extending pump mean time between maintenance on page 21. Next, find Trelleborg’s article on preventing annular pressure buildup, followed by Equilibar’s case study on glovebox pressure control.

I will attend the Rockwell Automation Fair this month in Houston. Because of its position as a hub for the oil and gas industry, Houston is a second (or primary) home to many. My thoughts are with these residents, and I look forward to supporting the city during its recovery from Hurricane Harvey’s destruction.