ProFood Tech, a solutions and networking event for the food and beverage processing industry, will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago on March 26–28. The biennial event is produced by PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, Koelnmesse and the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA).

Approximately 400 solutions suppliers spanning 10 food and beverage markets will present their technologies and solutions, as well as educate attendees on new regulations in the food and beverage packaging and processing industry. Machinery from 450 manufacturers will be on display.

Companies will also exhibit solutions for heat transfer, pump systems and power management, as well as innovations in processes such as clean-in-place (CIP), sanitizing, piping and filtration methods.

Education opportunities

Free sessions, produced by IDFA, are contained within three venues on the show floor: Impact Zone, Disruption Zone and Innovation Zone.

Impact Zone encourages attendees to listen and participate in discussions based on case studies in processing plants across the food and beverage industry. Topics include:

• Strategies for Surviving Food Recalls

• Navigating Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things (IoT)

• Can the Food Industry Survive Climate Change?

• Transparent and Truthful Labels for Educated Consumers

• Trade and Tariffs — What’s Next?

• Is Artificial Intelligence (AI) the Answer to Workforce Shortages?

Disruption Zone allows attendees to learn about implementing disruptive technology. Topics include:

• When did “Processing” Become a Bad Word?

• Is Blockchain the Answer or the Question?

• Probiotics and Protein: Two Exploding Opportunities

• Consumer Trends Are Dictating the Future

• E-Commerce: Is It Good or Bad?

• How Can We Leverage Our Efforts on Food Waste?

Innovation Zone is a place to discover technological advances, formulations and ideas. Sessions will answer questions and solve processing issues.

The IDFA Knowledge Hub is also a free education section that will host discussions throughout the show in designated areas on the show floor.

Another educational conference within ProFood Tech is the 2019 Cold Pressure Council Annual Conference sponsored by Cold Pressure Council. It is focused on research, benefits and trends in high-pressure processing (HPP). It will provide practices, market trends, packaging material insights and tips for packaging HPP products. Attendees can opt into this event during the ProFood Tech registration process for an additional cost.

Exhibitors

Some exhibitors include:

ABB Inc.

Aquafine

Axiflow Technologies Inc.

Cablevey Conveyors

Clean Water Technology

Donaldson Company Inc.

DSO Fluid Handling Co. Inc.

Emerson

Eriez

Evoqua Water Technologies

Flottweg Separation Technology Inc.

Global Water Engineering N.V.

Hartford Control Limited

HRS Heat Exchangers

Krohne

Netzsch Pumps North America

Rotex Global

Schenck Process

Semi-Bulk Systems Inc.

Separators Inc.

The 50,000-square-foot Dairy Pavilion, hosted by IDFA, replaced its dairy show. In this section of the show floor, dairy processors network with dairy industry suppliers and explore crossover technologies from other industries.

Awards and networking

ProFood Tech offers networking opportunities through receptions and award ceremonies. The Women’s Packaging & Processing Leadership Network Breakfast brings together industry members to help encourage and advance women’s careers in packaging and processing. The Emerging Leaders Network (ELN), a group of processing and packaging professionals who work to advance the industry, will host a networking event at ProFood Tech for current and past ELN participants.

Exhibition Schedule

Tues., March 26, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Wed., March 27, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Thurs., March 28, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

profoodtech.com