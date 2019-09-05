The 2019 PROCESS EXPO, a global food equipment and technol­ogy show, will be Oct. 8-11 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The show brings together food and beverage pro­cessors, packaging professionals, equip­ment manufacturers and leaders in the field of academia.

At PROCESS EXPO, 15,000 attendees will exchange insights and network with colleagues from all the food and bever­age sectors during events throughout the show. These include receptions, private meetings, one-on-one time with suppli­ers, education sessions, contests and demonstrations on the show floor.

Attendees to the expo cover a range of food production and manufacturing responsibilities including CEOs, owners, corporate management, sales and marketing, production, operations, sanitation, maintenance, research and development, quality assurance, engineering, chefs and contract manufacturers. In addition, can­nabis manufacturers as well as profes­sionals who work in food processing for convenient stores and commissaries will find value and insights from the suppliers and other attendees.

The attendees also represent a cross section of vertical markets in addition to manufacturers outside the food industry that can benefit from the machines, prod­ucts and safety issues covered at PROCESS EXPO. The vertical markets include:

• Bakery, grains, nuts, seeds and snacks

• Beverage, coffee blends and juices

• Cheese, dairy, milk and yogurt

• Confectionery, candy and sweets

• Meat, poultry and seafood

• Pet food and treats

• Prepared foods, fruits and vegetables

More than 500 food processing and packaging exhibitors will display machines, products and services specific to the needs of food and beverage processors or packaging professionals. Attendees can find new technology in action, visit with current suppliers and find new partners to work with.

The event will also include full working production lines, an augmented reality demonstration center and the Innovations Showcase. The production lines include a sliced cheese production/packaging line, a frozen pizza production/packag­ing line, a sliced pepperoni production/packaging line, a ground beef patty pro­duction/packaging line and a pet food kibble production line. Demonstrations will run three times daily Oct. 8-10, and one additional demonstration has been added to the schedule on Oct. 11 due to the popularity of this show.

The PROCESS EXPO University ses­sions will cover the latest trends, data and regulations. A special food safety pro­gram is available for teams to learn best practices. In addition, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) cer­tification training is available as well as a two-day Dairy Processing 101 course and a pet food certification course.

PROCESS EXPO is owned and orga­nized by the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA), a global trade asso­ciation serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The FPSA was estab­lished in 1983 to promote food industry education and research. Its mission is to fund select educational, scientific and literary projects, activities or programs of the industries served by FPSA members in such a manner that FPSA members are benefited through industry better­ment due to improved quality control and professional standards, enhanced recognition and improved processor relationships.

Conference Schedule

Tues., Oct. 8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 10, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

