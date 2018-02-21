Endress+Hauser’s new Suzhou, China, plant is designed for very large instruments with diameters up to 3,000 millimeters. Graphic courtesy of Endress+Hauser

Mergers, acquisitions, expansions and partnerships

Endress+Hauser adds new Chinese plant

Endress+Hauser opened its third plant in Suzhou, China, 100 kilometers west of Shanghai. The 16,500-square-meter facility is located in Suzhou Industrial Park. It will give additional capacity to the centers of competence for flow measurement, engineering, liquid analysis and temperature measurement engineering.

The facility can calibrate flowmeters with nominal diameters between 2 and 1,200 millimeters. In the future, the company expects to calibrate electromagnetic flowmeters in China with nominal diameters up to 3,000 millimeters and maximum measurement uncertainty of ±0.05 percent.

Mark Tool and Elite Elastomers merge into one company

Through a new joint partnership called MTE, Mark Tool and Elite Elastomers will focus on research, development and end-use application for complete elastomeric subsea high-temperature thermal insulation systems. The company will begin by focusing on the Gulf of Mexico. Located in Louisiana and Mississippi, it aims to grow in the field and offer complete turnkey solutions.

Schneider Electric enters partnership for better cybersecurity

Cylance will work with Schneider Electric to allow heightened security levels for customers who use industrial software for engineering, planning and operations, asset performance and monitoring and control. The agreement allows both companies to leverage their skills, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, together for customers. Several beta deployments have delivered well-received results.

AGC Chemicals opens new testing lab

AGC Chemicals Americas added a brine and membrane testing lab to its headquarters in Exton, Pennsylvania. The 600-square-foot lab has space for chemistry experts to prepare samples, conduct specialized tests and assist with history and record-keeping for chlor-alkali producers. The lab has inductively coupled plasma, ion chromatography, total organic carbon and auto titrator.

Emerson partners with AspenTech on optimization software solutions

As part of new alliance, Emerson and AspenTech aim to deliver asset optimization software solutions, global automation technologies and operational consulting services. AspenTech software is designed to create value across design, operate and maintain phases of an asset’s life cycle. The companies expect that by combining the software with Emerson’s global footprint, automation engineering services and software, large-scale project execution and consulting capabilities, the partnership will help improve customers’ bottom lines. The capabilities can be used in conventional and cloud-based architectures.

Appointments

Tuthill Vacuum & Blower names new president

Andy Tuthill is the news president of Tuthill Vacuum & Blower Systems. He has served the division since 2015 when he joined as director of manufacturing. Before that, Tuthill worked at Tuthill Transfer Systems after serving as United State Navy lieutenant for eight years. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Vanderbilt University and a diploma from the Naval Nuclear Power School & Prototype.

Gannett Fleming announces senior associates

Eight employees are the newest senior associates of Gannett Fleming. They are:

Ned Allis, CDP, project manager

Raymond Deering, CCM, DBIA

Karen Hobbs, PE

Elik Livay, PE, PMP, ENV, SP

John Mullan

Nathan Reck

Nathan Reinard, PE

Larry Russell

These employees were chosen for their mastery within their fields, understanding of client needs, delivery of innovative solutions and commitment to company values.

Stress Engineering Services appoints midstream leader

Brent Vyvial will serve as principal and lead of Stress Engineering Services Inc.’s midstream practice. He will oversee the group, manage projects and personnel and coordinate business development. Vyvial joined the company in 2006 as an analyst. He has been involved in several research projects, including studies with the design of subsea flowlines and SCRs using API RP 1111. He holds a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M University.

SIMMONS EDECO chooses new Denmark base head

As base manager — Denmark, Gavin Sherwood will lead SIMMONS EDECO’s new base in Denmark. He will oversee all aspects of operations, marketing and financial management for the base, which specialized in onshore and offshore wellhead and asset integrity maintenance. The base also supports customers in the Danish North Sea and throughout Scandinavia and Northern Europe. Sherwood has 28 years of experience in the oil field service industry. He has been with the company for two years.

Awards, milestones and achievements

OTC luncheon recognizes awards winners

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) will present several awards at its 2018 Distinguished Achievement Awards Luncheon at NRG Center in Houston. Honorees include:

Distinguished Achievement Award for Individuals — Brian Skeels, Technip FMC Technology Fellow, for accomplishments in pioneering new subsea completions in record water depths and the development of new tieback connections.

Distinguished Achievement Award for Companies, Organizations and Institutions — Shell and SBM Offshore for the successful development of the Stones field, the world’s deepest oil and gas project.

OTC Heritage Award — Cesar Del Vecchio, Stress Engineering Services, for contributing to the safe and economic development of deepwater floating systems. He gained worldwide acceptance for polyester mooring systems.

Special Citation — Tom Sifferman, Ph.D., for a lifetime of contributing to the advancement of production enhancement, complex rheology mitigation and chemical flow assurance of difficult-to-handle reservoir fluids. He is a licensed professional engineer with 45 years of experience in the petroleum industry.

Held May 1, the luncheon recognized industry achievements, raises charitable funds and provides networking opportunities. OTC has donated $1.6 million to various charities over the past six years, including Engineers without Borders, Gulf of Mexico Foundation, Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas and Oilfield Helping Hands. The 2018 luncheon beneficiary is Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy.

OTC celebrates its 50th year in 2018. Industry leaders and professionals from more than 100 countries will gather for the event from April 30–May 3.

Veracity Industrial Networks wins industrial cybersecurity solution award

The 2017 Government Security News Homeland Security Awards named Veracity Industrial Networks “Best Industrial Cybersecurity Solutions — Platinum Winner” in the Cybersecurity and Solutions category.

Now its ninth year, the awards recognize solutions for a combination of client organization, technological innovation or improvement, filling a recognized government IT security need and flexibility to meet current and future organizational needs.

The winning solution was Veracity’s platform that enables operational technology network admins to view all network devices, white-list device communications, set up dynamic security zones and visualize network traffic.

DuPont named top global innovator for seventh time

Clarivate Analytics named DuPont a 2017 Clarivate Analytics Top 100 Global Innovator for the seventh year in a row. The annual report recognizes organizations that create breakthrough technologies, bring them to market and achieve commercial success with them. Clarivate looked at four main criteria for the list: overall patent volume, patent application-to-grant success rate, global reach of the portfolio and patent influence as evidenced by citations.

Hardy Process Solutions enters 100th year

Founded as Hardy Scale Co. in 1918, Hardy Process Solutions is celebrating its centennial year in 2018. The company manufacturers weighing instruments, load cells and scales at its ISO 9001:2008 plant in San Diego, California.

The company changed its name when it was purchased by Dynamic Instruments in 1984, then again in 2011 to reflect a redefined business focus. Roper Technologies Inc. acquired Hardy in 2007.

EGC and Val-Matic meet ISO 9001:2015 standard

EGC Critical Components and Val-Matic were recently certified to ISO 9001:2015.

This helps EGC identify risks during strategic planning and assign mitigation actions to minimize the probably for the delivery of nonconforming product or production delays. The standard helps companies continually meet customer requirements and ensure consistent quality improvement. EGC is also working toward obtaining API Q1 certification to help it gain a competitive advantage in the oil and gas market.

ISO-registered since 2006, Val-Matic’s ISO 9001:2016 certificate reflects its quality management system scope: Design, Manufacture, and Service of Valves and Related Products for the Water and Waste, Commercial Building Construction, Irrigation and Industrial Markets.