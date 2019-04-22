The 50th annual Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) will be held May 6–9 at NRG Park (formerly Reliant Park) in Houston. OTC gives energy professionals an opportunity to meet and exchange ideas to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters. In its half century of existence, OTC has expanded to include the Arctic Technology Conference, OTC Brasil and OTC Asia.

The event is sponsored by 13 industry organizations and societies that work cooperatively to develop the technical program. The conference will include more than 500,000 square feet of exhibit space as well as more than 350 peer-selected technical presentations covering topics from the wellbore to topsides.

More than 60,000 professionals from more than 100 countries are set to attend. Typical attendants include engineers, technicians, executives, operators, scientists and managers in the offshore energy sector. OTC ranks among the largest 100 trade shows held annually in the U.S. and is among the 10 largest meetings in terms of attendance.

Sponsoring organizations use revenue to provide other important programs for its members, such as training and technical journals.

Special events at OTC include:

• The Golden Anniversary Opening Session: The Next 50 Years of Offshore Developments, where industry executives will explore how companies are preparing for digitalization, automation and machine learning.

• The Around the World Series, which will explore opportunities and technologies in countries such as the United Kingdom, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Norway and Ghana.

• The OTC University R&D Showcase, which provides universities the opportunity to share with attendees their current and planned research and development (R&D) projects that are relevant to offshore technology.

• The Rice Alliance Start Up Roundup, which will showcase emerging energy companies available for investment.

At OTC, officials will announce the winners of the Spotlight on New Technology awards. Last year’s 15 winners included Baker Hughes, producer of TerrAdapt adaptive drill bit, and Halliburton, producer of GeoBalance Automated Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) System.

Before the conference, OTC organizers will recognize the recipients of the 2019 Distinguished Achievement Award at the Golden Anniversary Gala at the Downtown Houston Marriott Marquis. Carlos Mastrangelo will be awarded the Distinguished Achievement Award for Individuals for his pioneering efforts in the worldwide design and adoption of cost-efficient floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSOs).

The ExxonMobil-operated Hebron Offshore Project will be presented with the OTC Distinguished Achievement Award for Companies, Organizations and Institutions in recognition of its technological advancements while achieving world-class safety performance.

At the gala, OTC organizers will present the Hoover Medal in coordination with the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. David Baldwin, co-president of SCF Partners, will receive the distinction, which recognizes extra-career services by engineers to humanity.

The gala also serves as a fundraiser, which has raised more than $1.7 million to charitable causes. This year, the beneficiary is Spindletop Charities. The group provides aid programs supporting at-risk youth, mostly in the greater Houston area.

Exhibition Schedule

Mon., May 6, 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Tues., May 7, 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Wed., May 8, 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Thurs., May 9, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

otcnet.org