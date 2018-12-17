Which of the following are orifice plate designs?

A. Concentric

B. Conical

C. Eccentric

D. Integral

E. Quadrant

F. Segmental

The most common design is the thin concentric orifice plate (Answer A), which operates in the turbulent flow regime. Eccentric (Answer C) and segmental (Answer F) orifice plates can handle similar applications for fluids with solids in liquid or liquids in gas.

Other designs were developed to handle applications in which the previously mentioned designs could not be used. Conical (Answer B) and quadrant (Answer E) orifice plates can operate at relatively low Reynolds numbers. Integral orifice plates (Answer D) are used to measure small flow rates.

Additional complicating factors

Most of the research on differential pressure flowmeters in the last 90 years was performed on thin, concentric orifice plates, thus the flow coefficients and equations associated with concentric orifice plates are quite good. Other orifice plate designs will likely result in inferior performance.

David W. Spitzer is a regular contributor to Flow Control and a principal in Spitzer and Boyes LLC, which offers engineering, seminars, strategic, marketing consulting, distribution consulting and expert witness services for manufacturing and automation companies. Spitzer and Boyes is also the publisher of the Industrial Automation INSIDER. He has more than 40 years of experience and has written more than 10 books and 350 articles about flow measurement, instrumentation and process control.

Spitzer may be reached at 845-623-1830 or via spitzerandboyes.com. Click on the Products tab to find his Consumer Guides to various flow and level measurement technologies.