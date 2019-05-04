Orbital Gas Systems showcases new technologies at open house in Houston

Orbital Gas Systems, a wholly owned energy subsidiary of CUI Global, Inc., held a technology showcase and open house for customers and suppliers at its Houston facility. The 39,000-square-foot facility supports the growth of the upstream, midstream and downstream product lines and services, including gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, environmental monitoring and biomethane systems. More than 150 attendees, including midstream and downstream end users and service companies, viewed featured technologies including, GasPT analysis units, VE Technology sampling equipment, mercury analyzer systems, Integration modules and biomethane solutions.

ITT acquires Rheinhütte Pumpen Group

ITT Inc. completed the acquisition of Rheinhütte Pumpen Group, a designer and manufacturer of centrifugal and axial flow pumps, from Aliaxis Group S.A. The acquisition aligns with ITT’s focused growth strategies in target markets and provides the company’s Industrial Process (IP) segment with a complementary portfolio of pump technologies suited to corrosive, abrasive and high-temperature environments. The acquisition also bolsters IP’s presence in Europe through enhanced pump engineering, manufacturing, testing and channel to market capabilities.

Armstrong Fluid Technology recognized with British pump industry award

Armstrong Fluid Technology’s Design Envelope Tango pump has been awarded the accolade of Environmental Contribution of the Year at the 2019 BPMA Pump Industry Awards. Founded by the British Pump Manufacturers Association (BPMA) in 2000, the Pump Industry Awards program celebrates the achievements of pump companies and individuals. Judges commented on Tango pump’s levels of efficiency and innovative Parallel Sensorless Pump Control. Using advanced design, embedded intelligence and connectivity, as well as motor efficiency exceeding the IE4 standard, Tango pumps deliver energy savings.