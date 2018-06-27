Mergers, acquisition, expansions and partnerships

Dover Precision Components formed by four companies

Dover Precision Components was formed by Cook Compression, Inpro/Seal, Waukesha Bearings and Bearings Plus to supply performance solutions for rotating and reciprocating machinery. Originally brought together in 2015 and headquartered in Houston, the brands intend to better serve the industrial and energy markets.

“The introduction of the Dover Precision Components name supports our strategic partnerships with OEMs and end users and will improve the visibility of our broad capabilities to improve performance of rotating and reciprocating assets,” said Dover Precision Components President Marcell Ulrichsin a press release.

Software AG acquires TrendMiner

Software AG acquired TrendMiner, a self-service data analytics company that specializes in visual data in the manufacturing and process industries. TrendMiner allows manufacturing companies to see patterns in process data, find irregularities and adjust processes early — without support from IT specialists. As part of Software AG, TrendMiner will allow experts to analyze, monitor and predict the performance of batch, grade and continuous manufacturing processes. Software AG will also take responsibility for TrendMiner’s customer base, which includes BASF, Covestro, Evonik, Pfizer and Total.

Armstrong Fluid Technology aims to reduce emissions from greenhouse gas

Armstrong launched an initiative to decrease greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2 million tons by 2022. Burea Veritas will validate the results of Armstrong’s global validation effort. Armstrong also expanded a team of specialists who work to manage, measure and enhance energy-saving operations. “We have spent the last several years developing technology solutions that conserve energy and water, improve system efficiencies and deliver strong and often immediate returns both on installed cost and operating cost,” said Armstrong President Lex van der Weerd.

Pump Systems Matter launches Training Partner Program

Pump Systems Matter (PSM), an educational subsidiary of the Hydraulic Institute (HI), created the Authorized Training Partner (ATP) program. The program is designed to bring PSM’s knowledge to the personnel who maintain and operate the pump industries. Organizations that do not have an HI membership can participate in the program as long as they are active in the industry. Providers give and administer HI/PSM classes that involve Pump Systems Assessment (PSA),Pump Systems Optimization (PSO), and Pump System Assessment Professional (PSAP) certification exams. The program is aimed at educating personnel on how to decrease downtime, improve reliability and maintain high energy efficiency.

Corrosion Products & Equipment Inc., based in Rochester, New York, was the first organization to become an Authorized Training Partner.

MOL Group, INOVACAT partner to diversify product implementation

MOL Group and INOVACAT are expected to commercialize INOVACAT’s GASOLFINTM technology, which converts naphtha into propylene, butylene and BTX (benzene, toluene and xylene). MOL Group will investigate different options for the implementation of GASOLFINTM in its production facilities, a process that has shown to haveCO 2 emissions that are 25 percent lower and is 30 percent more energy-efficient than similar processes. MOL Group plans to steer the company away from using fossil-based motor fuels. By 2030, it wants to increase its nonfuel production in refining from 30 to 50 percent of total output, which it plans to do by transferring feedstock to chemicals.

NES opens office in New Orleans

NES Global Talent expanded its staffing services to the Louisiana market by opening an office in New Orleans, Louisiana. The company, which operates in the oil and gas industry, offers services for construction managers, HSE managers, project controls, quality assurance/quality control engineers/inspectors, drafters/designers and engineering professionals.The move to New Orleans was designed to better serve the company’s clients in Louisiana.

Discovery Education and Arconic Foundation create educational program

Discovery Education, a K-12 digital content provider, and Arconic Foundation launched the Manufacture Your Future Teacher Challenge. The program calls for educators to inspire students in grades three through 12 to think about modern manufacturing careers. Individuals or groups of teachers who enter need to make a video pitch and a written proposal for an experience that will encourage students to explore manufacturing careers. The winner will receive a $5,000 grant to put the proposal into action at their school.

Written proposals from applicants must include: a description of the proposed in-school experience; a description of how a $5,000 grant would be used to implement the experience; information about the individuals who will plan and host the event; a description of the intended student audience for the event; a list of critical resources, including at least one Manufacture Your Future resource; and an explanation of how the students will be inspired to explore different career pathways in advanced manufacturing.

The challenge closes October 19.

Appointments

Nidec names new president and COO; founder becomes chairman and CEO

Hiroyuki Yoshimoto was named Nidec’s new president. He is the first person to hold the position after Shigenobu Nagamori, the company’s founder. Nagamori will become chairman and CEO while Yoshimoto will assume the role of president of president and chief operating officer (COO). Yoshimoto will be responsible for 30 percent of his previous duties. The new Nidec president said he intends to expand the company further by focusing on post-merger integration.

Metso Corporation appoints Pekka Vauramo as president and CEO

Metso’s board of directors appointed Pekka Vauramo president and CEO, effective in November at the latest. Vauramo has served as president and CEO of Finnair since 2013 and previously held management positions at Cargotec (2007 to 2013) and Sandvik (198 to 2007). CFO Eeva Sipilä will continue to serve as Metso’s interim CEO until Vauramo begins in his new role.

Awards, milestones and achievements

Design Ready Controls named 2018 Manufacturer of the Year

The Manufacturers Alliance named Design Ready Controls 2018 Manufacturer of the Year. Design Ready Controls is one of three companies awarded this distinction in categories based on number of employees. Design Ready Controls was recognized for sharing improvement experiences with its peers to benefit the local manufacturing community, including: presenting at seminars or conferences, hosting plant tours for peers, authoring manufacturing articles and leadership or teaching in manufacturing organizations.

UCF Honors Siemens with award, receives software grant from Siemens

The University of Central Florida awarded Siemens with the President’s Partnership Award. Siemens and UCF have partnered to focus on the development of the energy sector. This includes the 2017 launch of UCF’s Digital Grid Innovation Laboratory — the first of its kind in the United States and the Center of Innovation for Diagnostics and Prognostics research program.

Siemens announced a technology in-kind grant of Siemens’ Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software with a commercial value of $593 million. The software grant amplifies a similar grant in 2016 that has benefited UCF’s Center for Advanced Turbomachinery and Energy Research (CATER).

Frost & Sullivan recognizes HIMA as Asia Pacific process safety industry leader

Frost & Sullivan recognized HIMA, a safety solutions provider, at the Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards. HIMA went home with the Growth Excellence Leadership Award for the process safety systems industry. The company invested to discover solutions for the technological age in oil and gas, chemicals, energy and rail industries. HIMA also signed a contract with INPEX to support the maintenance of those safety systems.

HORIBA wins 2018 iF DESIGN AWARD with capacitance manometer

HORIBA, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of instruments and measurement systems, earned an iF DESIGN AWARD 2018 in the Product Design discipline with its VG-200 series of self-temperature-regulating capacitance manometers, which are used in a variety of processing industries including pharmaceutical, food and beverage production and semiconductor manufacturing.

The VG-200’s temperature regulation is achieved through internal heating, which prevents gases condensing within the unit and potentially affecting pressure readings. The VG-200 is a quadrangular prism to make it easier to handle. Manufactured in Japan, the capacitance manometers have adjustable temperature ranges, an analog 0 to 10V output (across full-scale), a “one push to rezero” function and are CE- and RoHS-compliant.

Erika Klein celebrates 25 years as vice president, CEO of Global Shop Solutions

Global Shop Solutions celebrated 25 years of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software under the leadership of Vice President of R&D Erika Klein. Klein, daughter of founder Dick Alexander, has been familiar with the company since she was young. She began working at the company’s service department, after which she moved into the role of chief software designer. The products released in the past two decades have Klein’s design and manufacturing leadership.