The 2018 International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition (AHR Expo) will be held in Chicago, bringing together thousands of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) exhibitors and industry professionals from 165 countries worldwide. Established 86 years ago as a heating and ventilation show, AHR Expo has become “the world’s largest HVACR marketplace” for the industry. New products, technologies and ideas from different parts of the world come to the show floor in a forum that provides an opportunity for customers to test equipment and services and gather and exchange information.

AHR Expo is co-sponsored by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and the Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), and it is held concurrently with ASHRAE’s Winter Conference.

EXHIBITION HOURS Mon., Jan. 22, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Tue., Jan. 23, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Wed., Jan. 24, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. AHREXPO.COM

From product designers and engineers to installers and end users, more than 65,000 HVACR professionals will attend.

HVACR areas of interest

The event will have three distinct show floor sections to focus on specific products and services. Attendees can dedicate their time to a single area with a range of similar products.

Building automation and control showcase — Building automation; energy and facility management systems; climate controls; monitoring systems; wireless and cloud-based options; and other networked building systems including lighting, security and fire alarms.

Software center — HVACR-related software for: project and field service management; inventory control; global positioning system tracking; systems design, specification and analysis; remote-and cloud-based software.

Indoor air quality association pavilion — Association exhibitors will present products such as air quality monitors, exhaust fans, environmental testing systems and dehumidifiers.

Exhibitors

Exhibitors include original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), engineering and design/build firms, contracting firms, distributors and rep firms, public utilities, commercial, industrial and institutional facility operators and educators.

Alan Manufacturing Inc.

Dwyer Instruments Inc.

FasTest Inc.

Hurst Boiler & Welding Co. Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

MSA — The Safety Company

Scot Pump, a Wilo Company

Wilo USA LLC

YELLOW JACKET

Product categories

Designed for professionals who work with HVACR-related products and services, AHR Expo will feature more than 770 different types of products.

AC, heating and refrigeration systems, equipment and components

Building automation, controls and networking products

Energy and facility management

Specialized climate control systems

Radiant heating and hydronic systems and plumbing

Ventilation, air movement, ducts, filters and more IAQ products

Technical support and services

Labor-saving tools and instruments, software and business services

Continuing education

More than 120 sessions on free best practices and industry trends seminars will be presented by HVACR organizations. Educational programs from the ASHRAE Learning Institute (ALI), rapid-fire product presentations and professional certification opportunities will allow attendees access to information and formal training.

Seminars and new product and technology theater — Free programs and seminars will showcase presentations that provide a range of topics conducted by experts. Eighty brief presentations will give an overview of exhibitors’ products during the new product and technology theater program. No advance registration is necessary.

ASHRAE Learning Institute — ALI will offer continuing education full-day and half-day courses through which attendees can earn professional development hours/learning units. Topics include the fundamentals of the commissioning process, ASHRAE standards compliance, laboratory design basics and indoor environment optimization.

Certification opportunities — The ASHRAE Winter Conference will offer review sessions and exams. The NAFA certified air filter specialist program includes testing and a two-hour tutorial. The AABC Commissioning Group CxA offers a workshop and exam, and HVAC Review and North American Technician Excellence testing will be available.