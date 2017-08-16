Acquisitions, expansions and partnerships

FCX Performance acquires Encova

FCX Performance completed its acquisition of Encova Inc., a licensed professional engineering company that provides specialized project startup and commissioning services for customers in the life sciences industry. FCX’s reach expands across 45 countries with the addition of Encova.

CLMT expands Bel-Ray brand

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) introduced three new Bel-Ray product lines for PCMO, commercial and industrial lubricants. These new products will replace some products that are currently sold under the Quantum brand. Calumet Branded Products will launch the new Bel-Ray product lines toward the end of the third quarter of 2017, with a goal of having the full line of new Bel-Ray products available during the first quarter of 2018.

Appointments

SEEPEX announces new president and COO

Mark Jones was named president and chief operating officer for SEEPEX Inc., succeeding Mike Dillon as president of the company. Dillon will continue as CEO and a member of the management board of the SEEPEX global group of companies until Jones assumes the position of CEO in the fourth quarter of 2017. After 2017, Dillon will continue at SEEPEX in engineering and product development roles. Jones was most recently vice president of engineering and marketing at NORD Gear Corporation.

Asahi/America welcomes new manager

Asahi/America Inc. named David Stiles to its business development team as business development manager for purity piping systems in the western region. Stiles brings 20 years of semiconductor industry experience to Asahi/America. As business development manager, he will work closely with the company’s western sales team on sales efforts and engineering specifications. Stiles’ background includes experience with sales management, product development and marketing.

CKF Systems names new engineer

Glouchster-based CKF Systems Ltd. named Chris Edmunds as its electrical proposals engineer. Edmunds specializes in electrical engineering and comes to CKF from Prima Dental Group. Previously, he worked a full multiskilled apprenticeship with Mabey Bridge Ltd., primarily for the military.

Awards, milestones and achievements

NEL leads European standardization program

NEL is leading a major research program designed to enhance flow measurement standardization across Europe between multiphase flow metrology testing facilities. The new three-year project is part of the European Metrology Programme for Innovation and Research, the main European program for the scientific study of measurement. Called MultiFlowMet II, the project involves 17 global partners, including meter vendors, research specialists and multiphase test laboratories. Project partners include OneSubsea Processing AS, DNV GL and Schlumberger Oilfield, and covers the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Singapore and the U.K.

Mohawk Energy receives ISO certification

Tubular expansion technology developer Mohawk Energy is now ISO 9001:2015 certified, which enables the company to grow in tier one markets. The ISO 9001:2015 certification is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system. Organizations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

Scott Safety achieves PPE regulation certification

Scott Safety announced that it is one of the first U.K. companies to achieve Module B Certification from the British Standards Institution following the PPE Directive 89/686EEC being updated with the PPE Regulation (EU) 2016/425 in April 2017. Beginning April 21, 2018, the current PPE Directive, which has not been updated for more than 20 years, will be replaced with (EU) 2016/425. This means manufacturers, importers and distributors will need to ensure any new PPE product approved after that date that is produced, imported or sold in the E.U. meets the new regulation. All existing PPE product approved to the PPE directive must be transitioned to the new PPE Regulation and have Module B certification in place by April 21, 2019, to be able to continue manufacturing in/shipping to the EU.