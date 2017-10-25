Mergers, acquisitions, expansions and partnerships

ABB to acquire GE Industrial Solutions

ABB announced the acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions, GE’s global electrification solutions business. GE Industrial Solutions has deep customer relationships in more than 100 countries and an established installed base with strong roots in North America, ABB’s biggest market. GE Industrial Solutions is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has about 13,500 employees around the world. In 2016, GE Industrial Solutions had revenues of approximately $2.7 billion, with an operational EBITDA margin of approximately 8 percent and an operational EBITA margin of approximately 6 percent. ABB will acquire GE Industrial Solutions for $2.6 billion; the transaction will be operationally accretive in year one. ABB expects to realize approximately $200 million of annual cost synergies in year five, which will be key in bringing GE Industrial Solutions to peer performance. As part of the transaction and overall value creation, ABB and GE agreed to establish a long-term, strategic supply relationship for GE Industrial Solutions products and ABB products that GE sources today.

Emerson to acquire oil and gas software firm Paradigm for $510M

Emerson has signed an agreement to purchase Paradigm, which is engaged in providing software solutions for the oil and gas industry, for $510 million. The acquisition is expected to expand Emerson’s software capabilities for the global oil and gas industry, making it one of the largest independent providers of exploration and production software solutions including seismic processing and interpretation. Upon completion of the deal, Paradigm will join Emerson’s existing Roxar software business, creating an end-to-end exploration and production (E&P) software portfolio, Emerson said.

Emerson expects to use Paradigm’s technology offerings to help increase efficiency, reduce costs and improve return on investment for the oil and gas operators. Scheduled to be completed within the next 60 days, the acquisition is subject to various regulatory approvals.

Endress+Hauser invests in new building in Chile

Endress+Hauser‘s new 2,300-square-meter facility contains modern office space, an auditorium, conference rooms, a training center and a calibration laboratory. Customers and employees can expect a high-quality infrastructure and excellent work environment. The new three-story building, which also includes a parking garage, was officially opened during a celebration attended by numerous guests from industry and government. The modern architecture reinforces the company’s goal of sustainability. Solar collectors help to produce warm water while photovoltaic panels supply electricity for the parking garage lighting. The new building furthermore meets stringent requirements with respect to earthquake protection. The Santiago-based sales center, created in 2000 and home to 44 employees, supplies customers in the primaries and metals, food and beverage, power and energy, and chemical industries.

Siemens Gamesa inaugurates the first blade plant in Africa and the Middle East

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has inaugurated its new rotor blade factory in Tangier (Morocco), an event chaired by Morocco’s Minister of Industry, Investment, Trade and Digital Economy, Moulay Hafid El Alamy, and Markus Tacke, CEO of Siemens Gamesa. The first blade plant of a wind turbine manufacturer in Africa and the Middle East can now offer wind turbine blades “100 percent made in Morocco.” The plant is ready to produce other blade models in the future, which could reach up to 75 meters. These integral blades are based on licensed technologies and made of composite materials. The plant of 37,500 square meters, which started production in April, is strategically located in the industrial zone of Tanger Automotive City, at approximately 35 kilometers from Tanger-Med port and ideally positioned between Europe and Africa. Markus Tacke, CEO of Siemens Gamesa, explained the solid business rationale for this project. In the context of the Accelerated Industrialization Plan launched in April 2014 by the Ministry of Industry, Investment, Trade and Digital Economy, the blade plant will create 600 attractive jobs, as well as an estimated number of 500 auxiliary jobs.

CSPA commends signing of California Cleaning Product Right to Know Act

The Consumer Specialty Products Association (CSPA) applauded California Governor Brown for signing SB 258, the Cleaning Product Right to Know Act of 2017. This landmark bill successfully balances consumer and worker demands for more ingredient information with complex implementation issues, including the need to protect certain proprietary and confidential business information. For the first time ever, cleaning products sold in the state of California will be required to list ingredients on product labels and provide additional ingredient information on product websites. The carefully crafted compromise was developed through intense NGO-industry stakeholder negotiations and has generated an unprecedented coalition of support made up of over 100 organizations and corporations ranging from breast cancer prevention and clean water advocates to janitors and domestic workers to some of the world’s largest multinational cleaning product companies.

Schaeffler acquires autinity systems GmbH

Schaeffler has taken over autinity systems GmbH, an IT company that specializes in machine data recording and evaluation. Condition monitoring of machinery and equipment as well as digital networking in production are of great interest to both Schaeffler’s internal and external customers. The availability of machine data and the near real-time recording thereof, as well as storage, and analysis is decisive for the digitalization of production. For this reason, Schaeffler is focusing on technically simple and scalable integration of machines and equipment into a digital ecosystem for its production. Moreover, available analysis technologies are to be made applicable to production data. The acquisition of autinity is part of the M&A strategy adopted by the Schaeffler Group. This supports the strategy “Mobility for tomorrow” by providing additional technological capabilities for Industrial and Automotive in seven strategic focus areas.

Endress+Hauser Canada partners with Intrepid Group for process industries in Alberta

Endress+Hauser has concluded an agreement with Intrepid Group Ltd. This agreement makes the Alberta-based process automation company Endress+Hauser’s latest Authorized Channel Partner. The move, which leverages the strong oil and gnas experience of both organizations, adds to the sales and support services of Endress+Hauser in Alberta. The deal gives Intrepid Group access to best-in-class measurement technologies that improve plant availability, enhance safety and contribute to more efficient production, thereby lowering production costs and life cycle costs. Endress+Hauser has served customers in Alberta since 1990, and has two Authorized Channel Partners in the province ensuring optimized coverage.

Anderson Process acquires American Controls Inc.

Anderson Process, one of the Midwest’s suppliers of process equipment and services, has acquired American Controls Inc., a long-standing pump distributor and service provider in the Michigan and Northern Ohio regions. The acquisition has been completed to capitalize on complementary product and service offerings between the both companies and continue Anderson Process’ initiative of becoming one of the Midwest’s largest dedicated process equipment distributors in both size and reach. Earlier this year, the purchase of another pump distributor and service provider, Werner Todd Pump Company, greatly increased the company’s presence in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

Appointments

Siemens names CEO for Dresser-Rand business

Paulo Ruiz Sternadt was appointed CEO of the Dresser-Rand business, part of Siemens Power and Gas Division. Sternadt brings to this position extensive leadership experience including more than 16 years with Siemens in multiple global roles in the U.S., Germany, Mexico and Brazil. He most recently was executive vice president of global solutions for the Dresser-Rand business and a member of its executive staff. In this role, he was responsible for creating new business opportunities and delivering solutions to customers for the Dresser-Rand business, which will serve the business well in the future. This experience provides valuable perspective to the Dresser-Rand business as energy markets continue to integrate along the energy value chain.

FCX Performance names executive VP of operations

FCX Performance Inc. (FCX), a large distributor of specialty process flow control products and services, hired Theron Neese as executive vice president of operations. Neese will be responsible for all FCX’s service, repair, purchasing, warehouse, assembly and safety operations. Theron joins FCX Performance after 17 years at Cardinal Heath, a Fortune 19 company specializing in medical products manufacturing and distribution. Neese’s career spanned various and expanding operational roles at Cardinal, including the development of extensive knowledge of Lean Six Sigma methods that will help FCX Performance advance their supply chain capabilities.

Metso appoints three business area heads and executive team members

The changes in Metso’s operating model and organization brings new business area heads appointed as respective presidents. Mikko Keto has been appointed President, Minerals Services business area. He is currently senior vice president of Spare Parts business line. Markku Simula has been appointed president of Aggregates Equipment business area. He is currently senior vice president of Aggregates business line. Sami Takaluoma has been appointed president of Minerals Consumables business area. He is currently Vice President, Nordics market area. All three business area presidents will be members of Metso’s executive team and report to the president and CEO Nico Delvaux as of Jan. 1, 2018. Metso is an industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. Products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls.

CEO of ThinkIQ joins Veracity Industrial Networks board

Doug Lawson, CEO of ThinkIQ, joined the Veracity Board of Directors. Veracity Industrial Networks is a leading developer of Industrial SDN-based technology for operational networks. Lawson was Founder and CEO of Incuity Software Inc., a Venture Capital funded start-up providing Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence software. As founder, Doug participated in every facet of the company including product inception, channel building, enterprise sales, financing, investor relations and exit. Doug joins a board of directors that includes Veracity CEO, Paul Myer, Steve Litchfield, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer of Microsemi and David Whitehead, COO of Schweitzer Engineering Labs.

COO of SEL joins Veracity Industrial Networks board

Dave Whitehead, chief operating officer of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL), joined Veracity Industrial Networks’ board of directors. SEL recently became an investor in Veracity. Veracity has created a platform based on Software Defined Networks (SDN) technology that allows visibility and control of industrial networks. Veracity will be offering SEL switches as part of their “start up” package offering. The company recently announced the closing of its “Seed D” round of investors. Total investment for the round was $1.5 million and included Microsemi, Hollencrest Capital Management and SEL. Veracity is now moving directly to a Series A funding round, forecasted to close in early 2018.

Wellsite appoints VP of sales & marketing

Wellsite Fishing and Rental Services, LLC (Wellsite) appointed Ryan Henderson as its new vice president of sales and marketing. Based in Houston, Henderson will be responsible for recruiting and mentoring sales team members, direct sales and client management, market penetration of new and current product lines and creating and implementing pricing and sales strategies to increase the value of Wellsite Fishing and Rental Services. Henderson holds a bachelor of science degree in industrial technology from the College of Engineering at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a master of science degree in engineering management from the College of Engineering at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Awards, milestones and achievements

Case Farms achieves safety milestone without OSHA time loss

Case Farms, a fully-integrated poultry farming and processing group, achieved a safety milestone on Sept. 26, after working two million hours without experiencing an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordable lost time accident at its Goldsboro processing facility. This facility achieved the one-million-hours mark earlier this year, and previously attained the two-million-hours level in 2013. A celebration is planned for more than 1,100 employees to commemorate the new milestone.

Case Farm incorporated several initiatives and corporate changes that encourage employee participation and input. Their company-wide worker safety program is comprised of core elements that are essential to achieving and maintaining a strong safety and health program. By implementing these elements, including hazard prevention programs, daily work-site analysis, safety awareness training and strong management-employee relationships, Case Farms’ facilities can continue keeping worker safety top priority.

2017 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools prize names 10 finalists

Ten finalists were announced for the inaugural Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, which will award more than $500,000 to skilled trades teachers and programs in American public high schools. Drawn from across the country and representing skilled trades like construction, automotive, architecture, woodworking, manufacturing and marine systems technology, the 10 finalists are in the running for three first-place prizes of $100,000, with $70,000 going to the high school skilled trades program and $30,000 to the individual skilled trades teacher or teacher team behind the winning program. The need for skilled trades professionals in the U.S. is growing. Between now and 2024, there will be more than 1.5 million skilled trades job openings as Baby Boomers retire, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence was designed to recognize outstanding instruction in the skilled trades in U.S. public high schools that inspires students to learn a trade that prepares them for a career after high school.

The finalists are:

Roxanne Montarro Amiot (Automotive; Bullard-Havens Technical High School)

Gerald “Dave” Huffman and Patrick Wadsworth (Construction Technology; Gulfport High School)

Ed Hughes (Construction Technology Education; Sheboygan Falls High School)

Bob Kilmer (Construction & Architecture; Enumclaw High School)

Brendan Malone (Marine Systems Technology; Urban Assembly New York Harbor School)

Scott Mayotte (Automotive Technology; Concord Regional Technical Center)

Jonathan Schwartz (Advanced Manufacturing; Colfax High School)

Cole Smith and Bill Hartman (Construction, Woodworking; Rancho Cotate High School)

Robert David White (Automotive Technology; Parkside High School)

Randy Williamson (Construction Trades; Williamsport Area High School Career and Technical Education)

The finalists were selected by panels of judges from the worlds of business, K-12 and higher education, the trades and crafts, non-profits and philanthropy. A separate panel of eight judges will select the first- and second-place winners. Harbor Freight Tools for Schools does not play a role in selecting the finalists or winners. For more information about the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Teaching Prize for Excellence, please visit harborfreighttoolsforschools.org/2017-hftfs-prize-teaching-excellence.

AADE Lafayette chapter appoints 2017-2018 board and committee members

The Lafayette Chapter of the American Association of Drilling Engineers (AADE) has elected its 2017-2018 board and committee members. Members from oil and gas operator and service companies volunteer to serve as members of the AADE board to support drilling education in multiple forms to benefit both industry professionals and students. The AADE Lafayette Chapter holds its general meetings on the third Monday of each month – unless otherwise specified due to a holiday conflict – at the Petroleum Club in Lafayette, Louisiana. Each month, a speaker is invited to present on a topic relevant to the drilling industry. For more information and to register to attend an upcoming event, visit www.aade.org/chapters/lafayette. Founded in 1978, the AADE is a nonprofit volunteer organization made up of independent chapters that serve as a platform for the exchange of information on industry and drilling-related subjects. For more information, please visit www.aade.org.

Business Intelligence Group’s 2017 Sustainability Awards winners

The Business Intelligence Group announced the winners in the 2017 Sustainability Awards program. The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. The Sustainability Awards honor those who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice. For-profit and not-for-profit organizations of all sizes submitted nominations to reward team members and gain exposure for the organization, its initiatives, and the exemplary accomplishments of its leaders as they work to reduce their impact on our environment.

The 2016 Sustainability Award winners are:

Sustainability Hero

Seth Kursman, Resolute Forest Products

Sustainability Initiatives of the Year

AT&T’s 10x Carbon Reduction Goal

Humanscale’s Living Product Challenge Certification

Oracle’s California Water Conservation Project

Rayton Solar

SBM Management Services’ Recycling Program, Labeling and Standardization Project

SL Green Realty Corp.

TerraCycle, Procter & Gamble, and SUEZ for the first recyclable shampoo bottle made from beach plastic

Sustainability Leadership Awards

Air Canada

Humanscale

Mission Linen Supply

SCS Global Services

Workiva

Sustainability Products of the Year

ADEC Innovations’ CleanChain

Dow Polyurethane’s VORAGUARD

Dow Water and Process Solutions’ FILMTEC™ FORTILIFE™ Elements

The Dow Chemical Company and the Koehler Paper Group for ROPAQUE™ NT-2900 Opaque Polymer for BLUE 4EST™ Thermal Paper

Enablon

SodaStream

Xeros’ the Symphony Project

Sustainability Services of the Year

Ecolab’s Water Risk Monetizer

iQor’s Sustainability 2020

The judges also named several finalists, Agilent Technologies’ Intuvo 9000 and Oil-Free GC/MSD, Digital Realty, VAI, ARIIX’s Puritii Water Filtration System, Primo Water Corporation’s Pre-filled Exchange Water & Self-Service, Ingersoll Rand’s Next Generation R-Series Compressor, and Dow Building & Construction’s ECOGROUND Green Athletic Tracks and Playgrounds.

