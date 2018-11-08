Motion Industries acquires Hydraulic Supply Company

Motion Industries Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, acquired Hydraulic Supply Company (HSC). Execution of the transaction was completed on Oct. 1, 2018. Founded in 1947, HSC is a full-service distributor, offering customers more than 8,000 hydraulic, pneumatic and industrial products. Its team of technicians provide services including hydraulic repair, hose assembly and kitting, tube bending and flaring, and manual valve assembly. Headquartered near Miami, HSC serves customers in industries from agriculture to mining to transportation, throughout and beyond its 30-location footprint, mainly in the Southeast U.S. It also conducts international sales through its office in Monterrey, Mexico. HSC will operate as a vertical division within Motion’s Conveyance Solutions Group.

NETZSCH announces membership in Star Pump Alliance

NETZSCH Pumps North America announced its membership in the Star Pump Alliance, an organization that works to assist professional users of pumps in selecting pump technology tailored to fit their specific applications. NETZSCH Pumps North America offers its expertise and experience in assisting professional pump users to find the right solution for their application via the Star Pump Alliance.

The Star Pump Alliance is backed by numerous well-known, experienced pump manufacturers, market and technology leaders. The members of the Star Pump Alliance provide help for professional pump users in finding the right solution by contacting these users directly after they send their enquires through the Star Pump Alliance Portal. The portal offers extensive information about segments of industry, specific applications and technologies as well as many useful tools for the individual selection of pumps, and a digital technology selector with access to the product portfolios of different brands. This selector proposes to website visitors one or several suitable pump technologies for each specific application on the basis of the application characteristics the users have entered. Specific pump technologies are recommended according to verifiable technical criteria, and users can continuously observe the effect of their data entries on narrowing down the search result in the selector.

FSA appoints Robert S. Coffee as president of the association

The Fluid Sealing Association (FSA) announced the appointment of Robert (Rob) S. Coffee as president of the association. He is currently the vice president of sales and marketing for Proco Products Inc. in Stockton, California.

Coffee has been in the expansion joint industry since 1980, working part-time after high school at Pathway Bellows. During his tenure at Pathway, he performed duties inside customer service for fabric expansion joints and then industrial dampers. In 1990, he transitioned to field salesman with responsibility for northern California, Oregon and Washington. In 1994, Coffee joined Proco Products as marketing manager. As vice president of sales and marketing (2007), his duties have included conducting engineering seminars and sales training throughout U.S. and Canada, bringing more than 30 years of application experience.