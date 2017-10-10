As the Chem Show celebrates its 102nd year, we are proud to visit New York as part of this milestone. Many fluid handling professionals are involved with caustic and corrosive chemical applications every day, and this event helps them find the tools and solutions they need to do their jobs.

This year is also the 30th anniversary of our sister Process Flow Network publication, Processing. We will celebrate this magazine with a special reception at our Chem Show Booth 527 on Nov. 1. Come by and share your Processing story with us.

Emerson kicks off this issue’s chemical equipment focus with a cover story on Coriolis flowmeters in offshore chemical injection (page 10). Then in our special section on flow and level measurement, AW-Lake discusses the challenges of low-flow measurement on page 16, followed by Badger Meter’s article on recent vortex flowmeter advancements in chemical applications on page 18.

Kollmorgen ties up this month’s edition with a feature on how to monetize the design of stainless steel motors (page 30).

All year we have been promoting our annual Innovation Awards program. We are thrilled to announce the honorees you, our readers, chose, starting on page 24. Read about each honoree’s innovative solution and how it has been used in real-life applications. When you’re finished, plan which innovation you will nominate for our 2018 awards.

We will soon be on the road again, first to the Emerson Global User Exchange in Minneapolis, then to Fort Worth, Texas, for the Fluid Sealing Association’s fall meeting co-located with the Hydraulic Institute Fall Conference. Next I’ll travel to the Rockwell Automation Fair in Houston, Texas. Follow my travels on Twitter.