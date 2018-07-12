Among the many technological advancements that have made maintenance easier and more effective in industrial settings are the embrace of digitization and smart pumps. According to a Frost & Sullivan analysis, oil and gas companies are focusing on operational expenditure following 2016’s oil price plunge. Driving this is growing acceptance of digitization as a cost-saving and profit-driving tool, as exemplified by the gravitation toward smart pumps.

“Among the many new-generation pumps in the market, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)-enabled and energy-efficient pumps with demonstrable return on investment (ROI) are expected to experience the highest demand,” according to a Frost & Sullivan press release.

While some industry personnel may remain skeptical about IIoT adoption, others embrace or are moving toward total adoption to reap the benefits it offers. Visit flowcontrolnetwork.com to learn more about the risks, benefits and other factors to consider when creating an IIoT implementation strategy.

This issue features Flow Control’s annual focus on maintenance. Begin reading about topics such as instrumentation maintenance, equipment obsolescence management, electrical safety and PESDs, and more with articles by Tsurumi Pump, Endress+Hauser, EU Automation and Grace Engineered Products.

An article by Arundo Analytics and ABB details the case of how the first cloud-based virtual multiphase flowmeter provides analytics to the oil and gas industry. Nexxis discusses how inspectors used nondestructive testing with pulsed eddy current to solve flow-accelerated corrosion problems.

If you have a maintenance success story, share what you learned with our readers. Send your comments to me at rtucker@endeavorbusinessmedia.com. Your note could be featured online and in our print magazine.