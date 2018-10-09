KROHNE hosts inauguration for new facility in Beverly, Massachusetts

KROHNE Inc. announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art flow and level instrument manufacturing and calibration facility in Beverly, Massachusetts, with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony, tours of the manufacturing facility and presentations from executives at KROHNE, including a future-focused outline of KROHNE’s vision for its served industrial markets with key insights into technological developments for measurement instrumentation applications.

The new headquarters facility will produce a variety of new and existing flow and level products while continuing to serve as the main distribution hub to North American markets for all other products. Administration, sales, service and marketing and a new training center will also be in Beverly. The new production building will be interconnected to a two-story office building, tripling the floor space compared to the existing facility in Peabody. Production and distribution operations will also be transferred to the new space.

ABB wins E-house order for São Paulo pipeline network in Brazil

ABB won an order from the SACS/NIPLAN construction consortium to supply an E-house to support the modernization of the São Paulo pipeline network in Brazil. E-houses are prefabricated, modular outdoor enclosures designed to house a range of electrical and automation equipment. ABB will provide an E-house for the 47 pumping stations along the pipeline, across 47 kilometers, connecting a station being built in São Bernardo do Campo to the Capuava Refinery (RECAP) in Mauá in São Paulo. Produced at the ABB plant in Sorocaba near São Paulo, the E-house is 112 square meters, uses special anti-corrosion paint and is ISO 9001 certified.

Requiring less time to install, commission, deliver and start up, E-houses offer a faster alternative to traditional on-site concrete or brick-built constructions but can still be designed to meet specific requirements of the user. Costing typically 20 percent less than permanent structures and offering up to 60 percent reduced footprint, they are a cost-effective “drop and deliver” electrical housing solution. Often needing to be located in remote or harsh terrains, typically where pipeline repairs must be undertaken, ABB E-houses can withstand aggressive environmental conditions, such as material corrosion, to reduce future maintenance costs.

Lorenz Conveying Products acquires Flow Valves International

Lorenz Conveying Products in Cobourg, Ontario, Canada, a manufacturer of pneumatic conveying products, announced the acquisition of Flow Valves International in Evanston, Illinois, a manufacturer of Syntron and SMS Iris flow control valves. The newly named Lorenz Conveying Products USA Inc. plant in Normal, Illinois, will remain with current employees and resources.

“This addition of the Iris flow valves to our product line is the perfect fit with our other products and will allow us to service our customer base more effectively from the new location,” said Peter Lorenz, president of Lorenz Conveying Products.