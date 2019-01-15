ITT Engineered Valves earns certification

ITT Inc . announced that select Fabri-Valve knife gate valves and cylinder models, marketed by its Engineered Valves brand, have earned certification to IEC 61508 in compliance with the International Electrotechnical Commission standards. The IEC listing for Engineered Valves covers the knife gate valves and cylinder models listed below that are manufactured at ITT’s Engineered Valves’ Amory, Mississippi, operation. Functional safety is a key focus of the IEC 61508 certification and is part of the overall safety that depends on a system or equipment operating correctly in response to its inputs. It is a concept applicable across all industry sectors especially the oil and gas industry, nuclear plants and the machinery sector where Engineered Valves products are used.

Badger Meter CFO to retire

Badger Meter’s vice president of finance, Richard E. Johnson, will retire effective early April 2019. Johnson has been succeeded by Robert A. Wrocklage. Johnson will stay on as senior vice president of administration, continuing to assist in the transition before retiring. Badger Meter’s vice president-controller, Beverly L.P. Smiley, will also retire effective in late March 2019. Smiley has 46 years of service to Badger Meter, the past 22 of which included controllership and principal accounting officer responsibilities.

MFG Chemical promotes EHS director to VP of operations

MFG Chemical, a specialty and custom chemical manufacturer, promoted Barry Lassiter to vice president of operations, responsible for MFG’s three plants in the Dalton, Georgia, area and the recently acquired plant in Pasadena, Texas. Lassiter came to MFG in 2014 following nearly 40 years with Dupont and Invista to serve as director of environmental, health, safety and security. Taking Lassiter’s previous role is Joe Welch, who joined MFG early in 2018 with 22 years of experience in leading environmental, health and safety excellence initiatives in both the public and private sectors.