The 40th annual International Pharmaceutical Expo (INTERPHEX) will be April 2–4 at Javits Center in New York City. The event brings together pharmaceutical, biotechnology and manufacturing professionals to “experience science through commercialization.”

Sponsored by the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA), INTERPHEX will include 12,000 global industry professionals and more than 625 industry suppliers coming for exhibits, demonstrations, partnering opportunities, networking and a no-cost technical conference. Attendees will see the latest advancements in technology and equipment and have in-person discussions with subject-matter experts.

Founded in 1946, the PDA is a nonprofit organization that serves as an industry provider of science, technology and regulatory information.

INTERPHEX has supported more than 20 North American and worldwide technology launches.

This year, organizers of the expo will introduce INNOPHEX, which will feature dedicated exhibits, a technical conference and networking opportunities focused on cell processing, gene therapy and Pharma 4.0 technologies, including robotics, 3D printing, augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR), Internet of Things (IoT) and information management.

“With the strength of the North American gene therapy market and the emergence of Pharm 4.0, INNOPHEX offers access to knowledge and solutions to reduce operational costs, increase flexibility and improve processes and productivity in new and innovative ways,” said Michael Mandl, group vice president of INTERPHEX, in an announcement. “We believe adding INNOPHEX to the show floor further strengthens the value proposition of INTERPHEX. As a premier industry event, we continually lead the way in showcasing advancements in pharma, bio and device development and manufacturing solutions to develop and manufacture quality product.”

INNOPHEX was organized in collaboration with Integrated Project Services (IPS), an engineering firm that specializes in projects for highly regulated fields like the pharmaceutical industry.

Tom Piombino, a vice president with IPS, said in an announcement that company officials were honored to collaborate on INNOPHEX.

“Growing and sharing knowledge of advancements in our industry is part of our long-standing commitment to our customers, colleagues and employees, and serves as the guiding principle behind INNOPHEX and our long-established IPS Technologies Tours,” he said. “With INTERPHEX’s global reach and key decision-making attendees, we believe INNOPHEX will deliver awareness and knowledge-sharing that might be critical in getting the next cure to market.”

INTERPHEX will include Exhibitor Awards presented to suppliers in six categories: Best in Show, Best New Product/Service, Editor’s Choice, Best Technological Innovation, Efficiency Champion and Biotech Innovation.

In 2018, INTERPHEX debuted FormulationX, which featured exhibits, a technical conference and networking focused on drug substance. Sponsored by Elsevier, Dow Chemical, Colorcon and Marcor, FormulationX offered attendees an opportunity to meet, procure and share expertise in a dedicated space featuring exhibitors and a no-cost technical conference program specific to drug substance.

As part of INTERPHEX 2018’s technical conference, U.S. FDA Deputy Director Lawrence X. Yu presented to attendees “The Future of Pharmaceutical Quality and the Path to Get There.” Yu shared his expertise and insight on performance-based regulation, advanced manufacturing technologies, continuous improvement and operational excellence.

Exhibition Schedule

Tues., April 2, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Wed., April 3, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Thurs., April 4, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

interphex.com