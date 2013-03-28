Dwyer Instruments Inc.’s new Series TBS Insertion Turbine Flow Sensor comes in brass or stainless steel and has an available “hot-tap” model. The turbine flow sensor has a variety of available fittings to fit pipe sizes 3 inches to 40 inches. Ruby bearings give the turbine a low coefficient of friction and long life. The low-friction bearings also allow the turbine flow sensor to handle a wide range for flowrates. Additional options for this meter include adapter fittings and valve assemblies. Series TBS is a good fit for chilled water monitoring in building automation systems.