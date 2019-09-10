Inpro/Seal raises record donation for nonprofit organization

The 2019 Inpro/Seal Charity Golf Outing raised $24,900 for Aspire, a nonprofit organization in the Midwest that provides services to children and adults with developmental disabilities. Inpro/Seal customers, vendors and employees attended the golf event in Coal Valley, Illinois, to raise money for the local cause. The donation was supported in part through a matching grant initiative by the philanthropic arm of Inpro/Seal’s parent company, Dover Corporation, which helps support not-for-profit organizations, causes and projects that benefit the communities in which its operating companies are located. This is the 8th year Inpro/Seal has partnered with Aspire, raising more than $135,000 to support the nonprofit’s enterprises.

Festo adds SunSource as distribution partner

Festo, a manufacturer of pneumatic and electromechanical systems, components and controls for process and industrial automation, announced that SunSource, based in Addison, Illinois, is its latest distribution partner. SunSource will introduce Festo components and value-added pneumatic and electric automation solutions to customers in its southeast and northwest U.S. sales regions. SunSource is a distributor to the mobile hydraulic machinery, industrial manufacturing, fluid processing and food processing industries. The company has 140 sales, engineering and stocking locations across North America and has branches in Belgium and Singapore. It operates 34 facilities for repairing fluid power and electronic components and systems.

Fluence Analytics raises Series A-1 financing

Fluence Analytics, a startup that provides combined hardware and software analytics solutions to polymer manufacturers, announced it has raised a Series A-1 funding round. The financing includes participation from existing investor Energy Innovation Capital (EIC) and new investor Diamond Edge Ventures Inc., the U.S. venture capital arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation established in 2018. Fluence Analytics will use the new funds to support its paid proof of performance trials, expand sales activities and invest in new hardware and software capabilities. As part of the A-1 funding round, Patrick Suel, president of Diamond Edge Ventures and a veteran corporate venture executive, has joined the Fluence Analytics’ board of directors.

Durex Industries releases quick-ship program

Durex Industries, a manufacturer of electric industrial heaters, sensors and systems, based in Cary, Illinois, now offers screw plug, flange immersion and circulation heaters with fast turn shipping capabilities. Durex uses product platforms to provide standard catalog-type designs as well as customized designs in the same fast turnaround window. Durex builds standard as well as custom heaters for applications and industries including power plants, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, aerospace, semiconductor processing and food service equipment.