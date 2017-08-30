Rise of IIoT links flow and treatment

As the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) continues to grow, several changes in trends will take place, according to the McIlvaine Company.

The movement of liquid is closely tied with its treatment, and IIoT growth strengthens this link. Operations can be remotely controlled and energy is reduced. Manual equipment like valves will be replaced with connected, actuated valves.

The McIlvaine Company predicts that flow equipment sales will also change. Suppliers must change their sales approaches since third parties will hold more purchasing power. Sales will also be based on proven lowest total cost of ownership.

Several companies are positioned for the IIoT era. Of the $350-billion flow and treat products market, $35 billion is in the IIoT and Remote O&M category.

Global mechanical seals market growing

The global mechanical seas market is experiencing escalating growth because of new oil and gas exploration activities and extensive investments in refineries and pipelines. The introduction of new technologies is also a key factor driving overall growth in this market, according to Future Market Insights.

South America’s organic acid market expected to grow

South America’s organic acid market is expected to reach $427 million by 2026, according to a recently published TechSci Research report titled “South America Organic Acid Market by Type, By End Use, By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2026.” The region’s agriculture sector is growing swiftly, fueled by expanding population and growing demand for food. This is having a positive influence on the South America organic acid market. The report is available through TechSci Research.