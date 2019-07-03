Honeywell launches enterprise performance management software to provide industrial companies with real-time intelligence

​Honeywell introduced the availability of Honeywell Forge for Industrial, an enterprise performance management software for operational technology that leverages process and asset digital twins, advanced data analytics and decades of process industry domain knowledge to help industrial manufacturers achieve and sustain peak performance. With Honeywell Forge for Industrial, a business can use instant insights from real-time benchmarking to help make better decisions that have an impact equipment performance, reliability, safety and profitability. Honeywell Forge for Industrial collects and integrates information from a manufacturer’s operations, analyzes and helps determine the achievable optimal performance and augments it with predictive analytics to identify opportunities for improvement. It then provides recommendations in real-time that help industrial producers close performance gaps and operate at peak performance.

Honeywell Forge for Industrial provides top-to-bottom visibility into how operations are performing across the enterprise through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering that is being developed to meet the cybersecurity protections. The platform helps companies overcome challenges caused by technology churn, aging equipment and a shift in workforce demographics.

Nick Peppiatt of Hallite Seals inducted into Fluid Power Hall of Fame

Hallite Seals International announced that Dr. Nick Peppiatt was nominated into the first Fluid Power Hall of Fame hosted by the International Fluid Power Society (IFPS). Peppiatt was selected alongside four other inductees for his dedication and innovative contributions to fluid power technology.

Peppiatt, a Chartered Engineer and a Member of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, is a graduate of the University of Bristol. He entered the fluid power world in 1982 with his appointment as product design manager at Hallite. Later, he became the company’s technical manager. During his time at Hallite, Peppiatt managed the design, development, testing and application of several innovative sealing solutions for fluid power cylinders. Included among his many achievements is design for seals used in mining applications that helped push the industry to new heights and into more efficient operations, such as longwall roof supports using high-water based fluids. His work also helped enhance the fluid power industry’s understanding of wiper seal technology for hydraulic cylinders, the application of CAD-to-seal design and numerous additional topics. This enabled him to present several conference papers and publish more than 40 technical articles on a wide range of fluid power sealing subjects.

Peppiatt is extensively involved in the development of reciprocating and related seal standards and has chaired the British Fluid Power Association committee TC7 “Seals and their housings” (Incorporating BSI MCE/11) since 1992. He is also the convenor of ISO TC131/SC7/WG2 “Dimensions for seal housings” and holds several patents. Before joining Hallite, he worked for Rolls-Royce Ltd in Derby as a graduate trainee and then returned to the University of Bristol to earn his Ph.D. He also worked as a senior research engineer at Wilkinson Match.

In 2012, Peppiatt retired from full-time employment at Hallite and began work as a part-time consultant driven by his passion and commitment to the advancement of the fluid power industry. This was exemplified in 2013 when his essay on “Reciprocating Lip Seals” was published in the Springer Encyclopedia of Tribology—a reference book relevant to researchers and industry covering all aspects of the science and engineering around friction, wear and lubrication. Peppiatt continues to contribute his knowledge and experience to the fluid power industry today.

To qualify to be nominated for the IFPS Hall of Fame, candidates must demonstrate excellence within their power career spanning 25 or more years verified by a 13-question application reviewed by a panel of judges. Peppiatt will accept his award at a dinner honoring the Fluid Power Hall of Fame inductees on Wednesday, September 25, in Seattle, Washington.

Rand Simulation launches turbomachinery solutions

Rand Simulation (Rand SIM), a new division of Rand Worldwide that provides ANSYS software solutions and consulting services – computational fluid dynamics (CFD), finite element analysis (FEA) and electromagnetic simulation (EMAG) – has launched new capabilities to help manufacturing organizations leverage the benefits of simulation to drive innovation.

“Our combination of collaborative consulting and leading CFD tools help turbomachinery companies avoid moving from 1D flow simulations straight to costly prototyping,” said Jason Pfeiffer, senior director for Rand Simulation. “With simulation technology, we can help them discover potential problem areas with their design, identify and test a variety of solutions resulting in a design that is ready for prototyping all during the drawing phase when cost of change is minimal.”

For companies in fields related to turbomachinery, Rand Simulation’s team can offer: