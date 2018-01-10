The inaugural Flow Forum conference presented by Flow Control seeks to facilitate engineering knowledge transfer and showcase best practices for leveraging modern process technologies to effectively navigate the digital transformation of industry.

CONFERENCE May 7–8 The Westin O’Hare Rosemont, Illinois (Chicago) EXHIBITION HOURS Mon., May 7, 12–1:30 p.m. & 5–6 p.m. Tue., May 8, 7:30–8:30 a.m. & 12–1 p.m. flowforum2018.com

Insights for process efficiency

The conference program will acknowledge two challenges with which industry is faced as industrial process manufacturers continue to lose engineering talent to retirement and the technology employed for process efficiency grows more sophisticated:

How to effectively transfer knowledge from an aging engineering workforce to a new generation of engineers and technical professionals How to effectively leverage the full capability of modern technologies for process efficiency

Topics covered through keynotes, breakout sessions, networking events and exhibits include:

Filtration

Flow measurement

Level measurement

Pressure measurement

Temperature measurement

Pump systems

Valves and actuators

Digital transformation/Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

“With a tagline and mission of Insights for Process Efficiency, Flow Forum will provide a vehicle for enabling knowledge transfer to a new generation of engineers and technical professionals who are working with modern digital technologies,” said Michael Christian, group publisher for the Process Flow Network, which is comprised of Flow Control and its sister brands Processing and Water Technology.

Keynote address

University of Dayton Mechanical Engineering Technology Professor Joseph Untener, P.E., will kick off the event during the general session with his opening keynote on the topic “Bridging the divide between veteran engineers and the next generation of technical professionals.” Untener is co-author of the textbook Applied Fluid Mechanics. His experience gives him insight into the mindset, preparation and expectations of recently hired engineers, as well as a sense for what qualified professionals need to maintain systems and use today’s high-tech instrumentation and control systems. During his opening address, Untener will offer a blend of ideas, tools and questions about optimizing the interaction between seasoned engineers and the next generation of technical professionals to better meet the needs of modern industrial organizations.

To learn more and to register, visit flowforum2018.com. Register by Jan. 31 to save $100 off the registration price. Group rates and government discounts are also available.