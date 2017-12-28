According to Frost & Sullivan‘s “Outlook of the Global Analytical Instrumentation Industry, 2017 and 2018,” customer requirements will drive high growth in the food testing, biopharmaceutical, life sciences and clinical markets in 2018. Chromatography and liquid and gas analyzers are a few technologies highlighted in the study. Growth is expected throughout the world, including Canada, the U.S., much of Europe, Asia Pacific, Central America, South America, Mexico, the Middle East and Africa. We look forward to bringing you content that will help you meet the challenges you may face, develop new processes and refine existing methods during this growth period.

Our cover story by FCX Performance and SEEPEX deals with progressive cavity flow, a common application with which many of our readers are familiar.

As is our annual December tradition, we bring you the Flowmeter Technology Report in our special section. Learn how the market and technology have evolved throughout 2017, as well as what you can expect in flowmeters next year, in Editorial Advisory Board member Jesse Yoder’s article. Then NEL brings us a discussion of how flowmeters are affected by fluctuating flow.

Wireless instrumentation has proven its worth in many areas, and flow is no exception. Emerson presents an article on measuring flow and other parameters cost-effectively with this technology. Next, read Blackmer’s article on how screw pumps can provide benefits to your operation.

Turn to David W. Spitzer’s regular columns to read about the importance of flowmeter auditing.

Finally, we have just updated the Suppliers Resource, our annual directory designed to help you easily find the companies and manufacturers you need to keep operations running smoothly. You will find listings by equipment/service category followed by an alphabetical listing of these companies with their contact information. You can also find this information at suppliersresource.processflownetwork.com. While there, consider purchasing a listing to be included in the directory.

I hope 2017 has been a positive and happy year for you. If you have a success story regarding challenges met, innovations created or other good news, share it with me. I would love to pass it on to our community of readers.