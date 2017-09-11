PROCESS EXPO is the largest trade show in the U.S. dedicated to bringing the latest technology and integrated solutions to all segments of the food and beverage industry.

The event serves food and beverage processors from small to large companies worldwide. Attendees cover a range of food production and manufacturing responsibilities including CEO, owner, corporate management, sales and marketing, production, operations, sanitation, maintenance, research and development, quality assurance, engineering, chefs, contract manufacturers and more.

CONFERENCE McCormick Place, Chicago

Sept. 19–22, 2017 EXHIBITION HOURS Tue., Sept. 19, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 20, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Thu., Sept. 21, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 22, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

The attendees also represent a crosssection of vertical markets in addition to manufacturers outside the food industry that can benefit from the machines, products, and safety issues covered at PROCESS EXPO. Vertical markets include: