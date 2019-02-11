FLOMEC Flowmeter app now includes BACnet communications protocol

Great Plains Industries (GPI) announced the release of the latest FLOMEC App installment, which now includes a BACnet (Building Automation and Controls Network) communications protocol. The FLOMEC App with BACnet communication can provide building automation, facility managers and organizations with connected building solutions through scalable wireless controls for their flow measurement needs. BACnet allows product/systems from various vendors, such as FLOMEC, to communicate with other BAS devices by providing a standardized method for presenting, requesting, interpreting and transporting information. With the release of the new app and firmware installment, FLOMEC customers can upgrade their QSI version 1 (Q1) electronics to communicate with BAS equipment.

DSS Valves announces American and international distributors

DSS Valves announced five new distributors for its Severe Service Knife Gate Valves, increasing the company’s global presence in the U.S. and Europe. The American distributors joining the team include TRIVACO, Nichols-Given & Associates, Eastern Industrial Supplies and Miller Valve & Controls Inc., while BAFCON Engineering Valve and Control Systems signifies DSS Valves’ first direct representation in Europe. DSS Valves’ product line continues to grow to meet the demands and requirements specific to the severe service valve industry.

Transom Capital Group acquires SemiTorr Group Inc.

Private equity firm Transom Capital Group acquired SemiTorr Group Inc., a distributor of high purity products, from Riverlake Partners. SemiTorr is a distributor of high purity gas and fluid handling systems and components supporting the microelectronics, sanitary and industrial markets. SemiTorr’s products include process equipment, tubing, hoses, fittings, valves, filtration and instrumentation.