Happy New Year! We’re starting off our year with a trip to the International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition Jan. 22–24 (AHR Expo) in Chicago. In line with the event, our first issue of 2018 focuses on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry.

Columnist David W. Spitzer introduces the issue’s first HVAC topic in his Application Corner and Quiz Corner columns. Then, Petasense presents our cover story with a case study on how predictive maintenance and monitoring for HVAC equipment improved asset reliability and productivity for a Fortune 500 client.

Next, our special section on level measurement and control, begins with an article from WIKA Instrument LP. WIKA discusses how reed chain transmitters can be a viable technology in modern applications. The next article on this topic is by Emerson. It examines how level control ensures efficiency for desalter units despite the application’s unique challenges.

Our Best Practices & Applications section includes an article from CiDRA on sonar flowmeter technology, followed by Amin Almasi’s discussion of flare gas operation and control.

Registration is now open for our inaugural Flow Forum event. Catch a preview of the event, then head over to flowforum2018.com to register. You can receive a discount if you register before Jan. 31. Thank you to everyone who submitted an abstract during our Call for Presentations. I look forward to hearing these papers in person at the event in May.