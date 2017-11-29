Mergers, acquisitions, expansions and partnerships

Mohawk Energy partners with Innova Drilling & Intervention

Mohawk Energy, a developer of expandable tubular technology, and Innova Drilling and Intervention (Innova), provider of well-planning and drilling engineering software solutions, partnered for the continued development of analysis software for deployment of expandable system. Mohawk’s historical collection of rig site data and deployment analysis for well integrity, Open-Hole and ReFrac liners have become inherent parts of the operational toolbox. The tools are required to deploy an expandable liner and analyses the in-situ performance of the liner under wellbore loads. Innova built the progressive modules into its existing Innova Engineering software package to allow real-time analysis of deployment loads, horizontal liner shrinkage and management of three strings in operation.

DowDuPont Transportation & Advanced Polymers expands in Belgium

DowDuPont Transportation & Advanced Polymers, a business segment of the DowDuPont Specialty Products Division, increased production capacity at its Mechelen, Belgium, site to meet strong customer demand for DuPont Zytel HTN high-performance polyamide resin used in the automotive, consumer and electronics markets. With a high focus on quality and product consistency, Transportation & Advanced Polymers owns and operates world-scale polymerization and compounding assets at sites in major regions of the world where customers are located to ensure responsive local supply. The DowDuPont Specialty Products Division increased its investment at the Mechelen site to install a new production line that will begin operation in the fourth quarter of 2017.

SIMMONS EDECO opens operations base in Denmark

SIMMONS EDECO, a supplier of wellhead and valve maintenance, asset integrity solutions and onshore drilling services to the global oil and gas industry, opened its first base of operations in Denmark to support Scandinavian and Northern European customers. A recent contract awarded to provide wellhead maintenance services for wells in the Danish North Sea triggered the decision to expand into Denmark. The 6,000-square-meter facility is located in the seaport town of Esbjerg and is the company’s primary base of operations in Denmark, from which wellhead and valve maintenance services, refurbishes valves and maintenance equipment are provided. The facility also manages major and consignment stock to support customers in Scandinavia and Northern Europe.

Nutec Bickley acquires Olson Industries

Nutec Bickley, an industrial furnace company, acquired Olson Industries, a supplier of industrial furnace and process heat-treating equipment to manufacturers. This acquisition complement Nutec Bickley’s existing product range and allow the company to offer more complete packages for the steel, aluminum, and alloy industries. As part of the transaction and to maintain continuity, Bryan Kraus (President and Owner of Olson Industries) will be involved in Nutec Bickley’s Metals BU, providing guidance and assistance in related activities such as technical sales and engineering. Olson has supplied industrial furnace and process heat-treating equipment to manufacturers throughout the world since 1945. Nutec Bickley was founded in 1975 and serves clients through the design, building and installation of combustion systems, thermal insulation and complete industrial furnaces and kilns.

M. Holland finalizes acquisition of T&T Marketing

M. Holland, a distributor of plastic resins, acquired T&T Marketing, a wire and cable distributor. “The completion of this acquisition officially marks M. Holland’s debut into the wire and cable market,” said Marc Fern, commercial vice president at M. Holland. “T&T Marketing provides M. Holland with a leadership position in this attractive and growing niche market, along with the requisite supplier base, product portfolio, and technical expertise that are integral to success in this industry. We’re excited to offer T&T Marketing’s 250-plus customers the scale, financial and commercial resources, and international reach that we currently deliver to our suppliers and clients.” T&T Marketing will operate as a stand-alone business and retain its name for at least one year before becoming a branded business unit of M. Holland. Longer term, it is M. Holland’s intention to bring T&T Marketing under its unified global brand. T&T Marketing is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts and was founded in 1988. The company will continue to be led by Tom Jordan. All employees will be retained.

AkzoNobel completes $10M sulfur derivatives investment

AkzoNobel’s Specialty Chemicals business completed a $10 million investment at its LeMoyne sulfur derivatives plant in the U.S., which supplied essential ingredients used in several major industries. Located in Alabama, the investment included a 20,000-dry-metric-ton expansion for the production of sodium hydrosulfide (NaSH), which the company supplied to customers in the paper, leather tanning, mining and specialty polymers segments. AkzoNobel is the only company to produce a high strength, high purity NaSH at 60 percent concentration, qualifying the product as an eco-premium solution, offering advantages in terms of energy efficiency, emissions and wastewater.

Weir Oil & Gas breaks ground on customer service center in Permian Basin region

Fort Worth-based Weir Oil & Gas broke ground on a 92,000-square-foot customer service center that will be located at the David Mims Business Park on Interstate 20 in Midland, Texas. The new center will reflect the company’s commitment to the Permian Basin region, consolidating three existing Permian-area service center locations into one central location. The facility is scheduled to open by 2019 and will offer pressure pumping and pressure control testing facilities, a central hub for field-service operations, office space, shop area, and a warehouse. The facility will expand the company’s Permian Basin presence and meet growing customer demand.

Nett Technologies accommodates growth with move to new facility

Nett Technologies Inc., a Canadian emission control manufacturer, will move to new, larger facilities on Dec. 15, 2017. The new Mississauga, Ontario location will accommodate the growing business and provide needed additional manufacturing space for the company’s diversified products lines. The new facility is 87,000 square feet, which is more than double the size of the current building, with enough land for a 60,000-square-foot expansion in the future. With almost 25 years of experience, Nett Technologies is an emissions control company that specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of pollution control solutions for today’s compression and spark-ignition engines for both the OEM and retrofit markets. Sold and supported globally, Nett Technologies manufacturers advanced 3-Way catalytic converters, diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, silencers and many other emissions control solutions.

Appointments

VMA’s Annual Meeting honors long-time members and elects officers

The Valve Manufacturers Association (VMA) board of directors recognized Bill Sandler, VMA president, with a special award “Man for the Decades” for 40 years of dedicated service to the association. 2016-2017 Board Chairman Jim White of Curtiss-Wright presented the award to Sandler during VMA’s Annual Meeting in October 2017 in Florida. President of PBM Inc. Mark Nahorski succeeded James White as 2017-2018 VMA Board Chairman. Members of the association elected a slate of offices and Tony Pecora AUMA Actuators was recognized with VMA’s prestigious award “Person of the Year.”

Admiral Valve appoints executive VP and CFO

Admiral Valve LLC, parent company of CPV Manufacturing, named Kelly Tomlin executive vice president (VP) and chief financial officer (CFO). Tomlin previously held the position of chief financial officer at CPV for the past four years and will assume the expanded role of executive vice president as a key member of the CPV leadership team. Tomlin’s financial expertise and prior experience as a CPA will be an integral part of CPV’s long-term plans for future growth and sustained industry leadership. Before joining CPV, Tomlin served as an audit and assurance manager at Maillie, Falconiero & Company LLP. Admiral Valve is a manufacturer of CPV high pressure valves and fittings for industrial gas, petrochemical and shipbuilding industry applications.

NETZSCH Pumps North America appoints regional sales manager

NETZSCH Pumps North America LLC expanded its sales force by appointing Brian Johnson as the regional sales manager for the central region. Johnson will be responsible for supporting the company’s industrial and municipal distributors/representative in the states: Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, southern Ohio (municipal only), Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. Johnson spent 30 years in the pump industry having served in various sales management roles and other specialized niche market channels of distribution. He accumulated a variety of pump technology applications experience including piston pumps, air-operated double diaphragm, centrifugal pump and progressing cavity styles for both industrial and sanitary markets. NETZSCH is a manufacturer of progressing cavity pumps, multiple screw pumps, macerators, dosing systems and accessories.

Valmatic CEO and president elected to VMA board

John V. Ballun, the president and CEO of Val-Matic Valve & Manufacturing Corp., was elected to the Valve Manufacturers Association of America (VMA) board. Ballun joined Val-Matic in 1995 as vice president of engineering and previously worked in various engineering management roles at other valve manufacturing companies. He published numerous articles on valve technology and contributed to several standard development organizations including the American Water Works Association and the Manufacturing Standardization Society. Ballun earned a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in business administration from Northern Illinois University, and brings a wealth of industry experience to the position.

Admiral Valve appoints president

Parent company of CPV Manufacturing, Admiral Valve LLC, named David S. London as president. London most recently served as vice president of sales and marketing for CPV. In this new role, he will continue to focus on expanding the company sales force, and building and expanding relationships with current and future customers. London has more than 30 years of experience and leadership within the industrial gas, petrochemical and shipbuilding industries. Based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, CPV Manufacturing was founded in 1915.

Awards, milestones and achievements

Endress+Hauser receives the Swiss technology award

Endress+Hauser won the Swiss technology award in the innovation leaders category for the Promass Q flowmeter. The prize was awarded during the Swiss Innovation Forum. The Coriolis-based flowmeter, developed especially for applications in the oil and gas and food and beverage industries, was cited for its outstanding measurement accuracy, even in difficult operating conditions. With the Promass Q, Endress+Hauser has forged a new approach for precisely measuring gaseous media. The innovative multi-frequency technology (MFT) for Coriolis flow measurements makes it possible to actively compensate for measurement errors caused by entrained gas trapped in the medium, all in real-time. The Swiss technology award is considered Switzerland’s most important innovation and technology prize. The award recognizes innovative technology projects from businesses and universities.