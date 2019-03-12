Endress+Hauser breaks ground at new US Gulf Coast site

Endress+Hauser invests $38.5 million into a new 112,000-square-foot Gulf Coast Regional Center Campus. The new site is in Pearland, Texas’ lower Kirby district, just outside the Houston area. It will offer areas for calibration, repair and training, which will include a new state-of-the-art PTU (Process Training Unit). The facility will house teams to support Endress+Hauser’s products, solutions and services for process automation, SpectraSensors’ gas analysis systems for the U.S. and international customers and Analytik Jena’s product lines for laboratory instrumentation. The campus will include a building and warehouse location for Endress+Hauser’s partner for sales and service in the Gulf region, Vector Controls and Automation Group. Completion is projected by the end of 2020.

KMC Global’s Controls & Automation division expands market reach

KMC Global, a group of wholly owned, autonomous companies — including PRAB Inc. that manufactures equipment designed to enhance how industries process material — announced the expansion of its Controls & Automation division to serve outside markets. This technology-based company provides control panels for industrial equipment plus automation and integration with remote and on-site support capability. KMC Global Controls & Automation provides a single point of contact for all controls and automation needs and offers a variety of services, including Certified 508A-Listed industrial control panels, control panel design, automation and integration, and remote and on-site automation.

Komax Systems celebrates 45 years

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, Komax Systems Inc. has provided solutions for demanding and difficult inline mixing and heat transfer applications worldwide and has applied knowledge to a technical base of more than 100,000 installations across the globe. The company has also developed technologies resulting in more than 40 patents (with more pending) for inline static mixing and heat transfer. Komax Systems Inc. has been verified by the Pressure Equipment Directive (PED) and are certified by the ISO Series of Standards. The company’s static mixers and direct injection steam heaters are designed to be energy efficient, and Komax products are custom-made to the customer’s specific application — with no motors and no moving parts.